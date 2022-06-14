PUBLIC NOTICE

MISSISSIPPI DEPARTMENT OF

ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY

OFFICE OF POLLUTION CONTROL

CATEGORICAL EXCLUSION FROM ENVIRONMENTAL REVIEW

Town of Union

Newton County, Mississippi

Wastewater Treatment Facility Improvements

SRF C280-933-01

May 31, 2022

All projects funded under the Mississippi Water Pollution Control Revolving Loan Fund Program undergo a review to determine whether the proposed project will have a significant impact on the environment. In making this determination, the Department assumes that all of the facilities and actions recommended in the facilities plan will be implemented. The facilities plan for this project is entitled “Town of Union Wastewater Facility Plan” dated March 2022 and prepared by Fontaine Engineering, LLC.

The proposed project includes the construction of Phase 1 only, which includes the following:

Phase 1: The cleaning/closed circuit television (CCTV) of approximately 45,800 linear feet (LF) of sewer lines, the rehabilitation of approximately 19,700 LF of 8”; 2,550 LF of 10”; and 1,800 LF of 12” cured in place pipe (CIPP) liner, inspect/reconnect an approximately 60 each (EA) all CIPP inside existing manholes. The project also includes ten (10) EA of 12 LF point repairs at different depths, and the rehabilitation of the Moving Bed Biological Reactors (MBBR) at the Wastewater Treatment Facility, and other appurtenances. The estimated project cost is $1,999,760.00 and the anticipated loan amount is $1,999,760.00, of which 75% or $1,499,820.00 is subsidy. The location of the proposed project is at the Town of Union existing Wastewater Treatment Facility, and throughout Phase 1 existing wastewater collection system.

The Mississippi Office of Pollution Control has determined that the proposed project meets the criteria for receiving a categorical exclusion from further environmental review. However, this determination can be revoked if significant adverse information becomes available. To review the facilities plan or submit comments regarding the proposed project, please contact Sam Qarqish, Office of Pollution Control, P. O. Box 2261, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, phone 601-961-5046 no later than July 15, 2022.

Mike Freiman, P.E., SWD Chief

Surface Water Division

Construction Branch

Publish Date: June 8, 2022