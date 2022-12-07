SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE’S

NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, on September 29, 2017, CHRISTY HUGHES and BILLY HUGHES, JR., executed a deed of trust to Donald G. Griffin, Trustee for the benefit of COMMUNITY BANK OF MISSISSIPPI Forest Office, which deed of trust is recorded in Deed of Trust Book 422 at Page 128, in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Newton County, State of Mississippi; and

WHEREAS, COMMUNITY BANK OF MISSISSIPPI executed a SUBSTITUTION OF TRUSTEE, executed by Drew Evans, Vice President, on June 1, 2022, filed for record June 8, 2022 at 4:20 p.m., and recorded in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Newton County, Mississippi in Deed of Trust Book 472, page 414; substituting Jason A Mangum as Substituted Trustee, and;

WHEREAS, default having been made in the terms and conditions of said deed of trust and the entire debt secured thereby, having been declared to be due and payable in accordance with the terms of said deed of trust, and the legal holder of said indebtedness, COMMUNITY BANK OF MISSISSIPPI, having requested the undersigned Substituted Trustee to execute the trust and sell said land and property in accordance with the terms of said deed of trust for the purpose of raising the sums due thereunder, together with attorney’s fees, Trustee’s fees and expenses of sale;

NOW THEREFORE, I, Jason A. Mangum, Substituted Trustee in said deed of trust, will on the 7th day of July, 2022, offer for sale and will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, within legal hours (being between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 o’clock p.m.) at the North front door of the County Courthouse at Decatur, County of Newton, State of Mississippi, the following described property situated and lying in the County of Newton, State of Mississippi, to-wit:

Commence at a point 375 feet West of the Southeast Corner of the SE-1/4 of NE-1/4, Section 15, Township 7 North, Range 13 East; thence North 700 feet, more or less, to the center line of Hopewell Road, and the point of beginning of the property herein conveyed; Thence South 210 feet; thence West 210 feet; thence North to the centerline of Hopewell Road; thence in Southeasterly direction 210 feet, more or less, to the point of beginning, being 1.0 acre more or less, in the SE-1/4 of the NE-1/4, Section 15, Township 7 North, Range 13 East, Newton County, Mississippi.

I WILL CONVEY only such title as vested in me as Substituted Trustee. WITNESS MY SIGNATURE, this the 9th day of June 2022.

Jason Mangum

Substituted Trustee

Publish Dates: June 15, June 22, June 29 & July 6, 2022