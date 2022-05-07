IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JOSEPH LEE, DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 22-cv-00065

MELISSA COBB

PETITIONER

V.

ANY UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOSEPH LEE, DECEASED

RESPONDENTS

SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: Any Person Claiming to be an Heir at Law of the Decedent, Joseph Lee whose County and State of Residence, Street Address, or Post Office Address are Unknown to the Petitioner After Diligent Search and Inquiry to Ascertain Same.

NOTICE TO RESPONDENT

THE PETITION FOR THE DETERMINATION OF HEIRS OF JOSEPH LEE, DECEASED; ATTACHED TO THIS SUMMONS IS IMPORTANT AND YOU MUST TAKE IMMEDIATE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS.

You are hereby summoned to appear and defend against said Petition on July 22, 2022 at 9:00 a.m., before the Honorable Robert M. Logan, Jr. at the Scott County Chancery Court, District 2, located at 210 E. 2nd Street, Forest, MS. 39074. In case of your failure to appear and defend against said Petition, a judgement may be entered against you for the money and/or other things demanded. You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire. Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 10th day of June 2022.

George T. Hayes, Jr.

Newton County Chancery Clerk

By: Chrissie Buffington, D.C.

Requested By:

Raju Aundre Branson

Bar #99950

SCHWARTZ & ASSOCIATES, P.A.

162 E. Amite Street

Jackson, MS 39201

Telephone: 601-988-8888

Facsimile: 601-948-3822

Publish Dates: June 15,

June 22 & June 29, 2022