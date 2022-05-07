IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JOSEPH LEE, DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 22-cv-00065
MELISSA COBB
PETITIONER
V.
ANY UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOSEPH LEE, DECEASED
RESPONDENTS
SUMMONS
THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
TO: Any Person Claiming to be an Heir at Law of the Decedent, Joseph Lee whose County and State of Residence, Street Address, or Post Office Address are Unknown to the Petitioner After Diligent Search and Inquiry to Ascertain Same.
NOTICE TO RESPONDENT
THE PETITION FOR THE DETERMINATION OF HEIRS OF JOSEPH LEE, DECEASED; ATTACHED TO THIS SUMMONS IS IMPORTANT AND YOU MUST TAKE IMMEDIATE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS.
You are hereby summoned to appear and defend against said Petition on July 22, 2022 at 9:00 a.m., before the Honorable Robert M. Logan, Jr. at the Scott County Chancery Court, District 2, located at 210 E. 2nd Street, Forest, MS. 39074. In case of your failure to appear and defend against said Petition, a judgement may be entered against you for the money and/or other things demanded. You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire. Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 10th day of June 2022.
George T. Hayes, Jr.
Newton County Chancery Clerk
By: Chrissie Buffington, D.C.
Requested By:
Raju Aundre Branson
Bar #99950
SCHWARTZ & ASSOCIATES, P.A.
162 E. Amite Street
Jackson, MS 39201
Telephone: 601-988-8888
Facsimile: 601-948-3822
Publish Dates: June 15,
June 22 & June 29, 2022