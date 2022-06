NOTICE

Decatur Mini Storage will be auctioning the contents of the following storage units on July 6, 2022, 9:00 A.M. at 65 Eighth Street, Decatur, MS 39327.

Unit 102 - Tenika Hawkins

Unit 74 - Yasmen Barns

Unit 87 - Dajon Cadenhead

Call 601-917-5775 to make sure debt hasn’t been settled.

Charles Boggan

Publish Dates: June 15

& June 22, 2022