IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

YOGENDRASINH MATIEDA

DECEASED

SANDHYABEN MATIEDA

PETITIONER

NO.2019-N0156

SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: All unknown heirs at law of Yogendrasinh Matieda, deceased

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Sandhyaben Matieda, Administratrix of the Estate of Yogendrasinh Matieda, deceased, Petitioner. Petitioner seeks the determination that the only rightful heirs at law of Yogendrasinh Matieda under the law of descent and distribution of the State of Mississippi are Sandhyaben Matieda and Vivekkumar Matieda and all unknown heirs at law of Yogendrasinh Matieda. Defendants other than you in this action are all unknown heirs at law of Yogendrasinh Matieda.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the petition filed against you in this action at 9:00 O'Clock A.M. on the 1st day of August, 2022, in the courtroom of the Scott County Courthouse at Forest, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 20th day of June, 2022.

George Hayes

Chancery Clerk of

Newton County, Mississippi

By: /s/ Suzanne Gressett, D.C.

Publish Dates: June 22,

June 29 & July 6, 2022