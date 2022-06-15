AN ORDINANCE FOR THE CITY OF UNION TO PROVIDE FOR THE

COLLECTION OF USER CHARGES AND INDUSTRIAL WASTE SURCHARGES FROM USERS OF THE PUBLIC SEWAGE WORKS

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY OF UNION, COUNTY OF NEWTON, STATE OF MISSISSIPPI AS FOLLOWS:

ARTICLE I

DEFINITIONS

Unless the context specifically indicates otherwise, the meaning of terms used in this ordinance shall be as follows:

Section 1 “Person” shall mean any individual, firm, company, association, society, corporation, or group.

Section 2 “Sewage” shall mean a combination of the water-carried wastes from residences, business buildings, institutions, and industrial establishments, together with such ground, surface, and stormwaters as may be present.

Section 3 “Sewage Works” shall mean all facilities for collection, transporting, pumping, treating, and disposing of sewage.

Section 4 “Sewer” shall mean a pipe or conduit for carrying sewage.

Section 5 “Shall” is mandatory; “May” is permissive.

Section 6 “Superintendent” shall mean the Superintendent of Utilities of the City of Union or his authorized deputy, agent, or representative.

Section 7 “City” shall mean the City of Union, Mississippi, or, when appropriate to the context, its duly authorized representative.

ARTICLE II

SEWER USER CHARGE SYSTEM

Section 1 The approved Sewer User Charge System, included herein by reference shall include an itemized budget reflecting the costs of operation and maintenance (including replacement) of the public sewage works and retirement of existing debt including repayment of any Water Pollution Control Revolving Fund Loans. It shall also include the revenues dedicated to these costs and demonstrate they are adequate based on the use of the system and the Sewer User Charge Rates in Article III.

Section 2 The Superintendent of the sewage works shall review the Sewer User Charge System periodically, and the City shall revise the Sewer User Charge System and/or Rates, if necessary, to generate sufficient revenue to pay the total costs necessary for the proper operation and maintenance (including replacement) of the sewage works and retirement of debt including the repayment of any Water Pollution Control Revolving Fund Loans.

ARTICLE III

SEWER USER CHARGE RATES

Section 1 Sewer user charge rates shall be levied on all users including, but not limited to, persons, firms, corporations or governmental entities that discharge, cause or permit the discharge of sewage into the public sewage works.

Section 2 The following sewer rate schedule shall apply to each user of the sewage works.

MONTHLY USE RATES

First 2000 gallons per month - $15.00 per month

Per 1000 gallons after the first 2000 - $ 4.00 per 1000 gallons per month

ARTICLE IV

AMENDMENTS

This Ordinance shall be amended, as necessary, to comply with Federal or State Regulations.

ARTICLE V

VALIDITY

Section 1 All ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict herewith are hereby repealed.

Section 2 The invalidity of any section, clause, sentence, or provision of this ordinance shall not affect the validity of any other part of this ordinance which can be given effect without such invalid part or parts.

The above Ordinance was first reduced to writing and read and considered by Sections at the regular June 7, 2022, public meeting of the Mayor and Board of Aldermen and on motion duly made for the adoption of said Ordinance and seconded, a vote was taken as follows: Alderman Blount voted Aye Alderman Hickmon voted Aye Alderman Lowery voted Aye Alderman McCune voted Aye Alderman Sistrunk voted Aye Thereupon the Mayor declared the Ordinance duly adopted this the 7th day of June, 2022, and declared same to be full force and effect according to law.

ARTICLE VI

ORDINANCE IN FORCE

Section 1 This ordinance shall be in full force and effect from and after its passage, approval, recording, and publications as provided by law.

Section 2 I, Tammy K. Ferguson, City Clerk and official custodian of the records of the Board of Mayor and Alderman of the City of Union, do hereby certify that the foregoing User Charge Ordinance was passed and adopted at a regular meeting of said Board and is further a matter of record in Minute Book No. O at Page Nos. 69 & 70.

CITY CLERK

Publish Date: June 22, 2022