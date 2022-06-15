PUBLIC NOTICE OF APPLICATION

FOR SPECIAL EXCEPTION

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing before the BUILDING INSPECTOR of the City of Newton, Mississippi will be held on July 7, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. at the City Hall in Newton, Mississippi for the purpose of hearing the application of DESTINY A. OLIPHANT for a Mobile Home on: Special Exception under Ordinance A-79 of said Municipality concerning the placement of a Mobile Home:

Start at the intersection of the North line of Old Hickory Road with the West line of the West ½ of the SW ¼ , Section 26, T6N, R11E, City of Newton, Newton County, Mississippi and run thence S 77° 03’ 00” East, 162.20 feet along the North line of Old Hickory Road; thence S 62° 18’ 49’ East, 57.91 feet along the North line of Old Hickory Road to the Point of Beginning: Thence run S 70° 46’ 41” East, 42.41 feet along the North line of the said road; thence S 61° 36’ 49” thence South 58° 59’ 00” East, 98.93 feet along the North line of said road; Thence South 52° 35’ 57” East, 100.32 feet along the North line of said road; Thence South 48° 12’ 19” East, 100.38 feet along the North line of said road: Thence North, 404.07 feet; thence North 84° 34’ 44” West, 323.74 feet; thence South 11° 57’ 04” West, 200.58 feet to the Point of Beginning. The herein described property is situated in the West ½ of the SW ¼ of the said Section 26, and contains 2.29 acres, more or less.

All interested persons are hereby notified that they may appear in person or by agent or attorney at said hearing to present any all comments, objections, or remonstrance pertaining to the application to be considered thereat, which said application requests the placement of a mobile home: Because at this time the applicant is unable to purchase a new home buying a trailer and placing it at this location will permit her to have a reasonable living accommodation.

Witness my signature, this the 14th day of June, 2022.

Roland Federick

Building Inspector

Publish Date: June 22, 2022