TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, on October 24, 2019, Samson L. Evans executed a Deed of Trust to Terry L. Caves, as Trustee for The First, as Lender, with Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., (“MERS”), as Beneficiary, which is recorded in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Newton County, MS, in Book 443 at Page 123;

WHEREAS, said Deed of Trust was assigned to Trustmark National Bank in Book 471 at Page 646;

WHEREAS, on May 5, 2022, Trustmark National Bank substituted James Eldred Renfroe as Trustee in the aforementioned deed of trust with this recorded in Book 471 at Page 648;

WHEREAS, there being a default in the terms and conditions of the Deed of Trust and entire debt secured having been declared to be due and payable in accordance with its terms, Trustmark National Bank, the holder of the debt has requested the Trustee to execute the trust and sell said land and property pursuant to its terms in order to raise the sums due, with attorney’s and trustee’s fees, and expenses of sale;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, James Eldred Renfroe, Trustee for said Deed of Trust, will on July 14, 2022, offer for sale at public outcry, and sell within legal hours (being between the hours of 11:00 a.m., and 4:00 p.m.) at the north front door of the Newton County Courthouse in Decatur, MS, to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Newton County, MS, to-wit:

Commence at the Northeast corner of Section 4, T5N, R11E, City of Newton, Newton County, Mississippi, and run thence West, 1123.4 feet; thence South, 9.4 feet; thence West, 321.0 feet; thence S 05 degrees 17' W 164.1 feet to the Point of Beginning: Thence run S 05 degrees 17' W, 169.0 feet; thence West, 270.0 feet; thence N 16 degrees 11' E, 175.2 feet; thence East, 236.7 feet to the Point of Beginning. The property described herein is situated in the NW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 4, T5N, R11E, City of Newton, Newton County, Mississippi, and contains 0.98 acre, more or less.

I will convey only such title as is vested in me as Trustee, with no warranties.

WITNESS my signature this 15th day of June, 2022.

JAMES ELDRED RENFROE

Trustee

James Eldred Renfroe, 648 Lakeland East Dr., Ste A, Flowood, MS 39232 Phone 601-932-1011

