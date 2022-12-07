NOTICE

Ivey Self Storage is having an auction in accordance with HB1138 to alleviate outstanding debt. The auction will be held at the corner of Rose Rd and hwy 503, Beginning at 10:00 July 23, 2022. We will then travel to 16 Access Rd n Decatur, MS, the end at 118 Old Hwy 15 Loop, Newton MS.

Barbara Fielder Newton, MS, Tashalia Chapman, Lawrence MS, Shirley Bane, Decatur, MS, Bonnie Marbury Union, MS, Kimberly Everett, Lake MS, Sonydra Wash, Forest, MS, Justin Doss, Little Rock, MS, Jessica Bagley, Forest, MS, Jeanene Evans, Newton, MS. Please feel free to call or text 601-513-4477 to make sure auction is still being help prior to date.

Publish Dates: June 29 & July 6, 2022