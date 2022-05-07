NOTICE OF PROPOSED

AD VALOREM TAX EFFORT

NEWTON MUNICIPAL SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Newton Municipal School District will hold a public hearing on its proposed school district budget for fiscal year 2022-2023 on June 30, 2022 at 5:00 PM at the Board Room of the Central Office. At this meeting, a proposed ad valorem tax effort will be considered.

The Newton Municipal School District is now operating with a projected total budget revenue of $18,713,992. Of that amount, 18.8 percent or $3,513,298 of such revenue is obtained through ad valorem taxes. For next fiscal year, the proposed budget has total projected revenue of $20,009,356. Of that amount, 18.9 percent or $3,781,539 is proposed to be financed through a total ad valorem tax levy.

For the next fiscal year, the proposed increase in ad valorem tax effort by Newton Municipal School District may result in an increase in the ad valorem tax millage rate. Ad valorem taxes are paid on homes, automobile tags, business fixtures and equipment, and rental real property.

Any citizen of Newton Municipal School District is invited to attend this public hearing on the proposed ad valorem tax effort, and will be allowed to speak for a reasonable amount of time and offer tangible evidence before any vote is taken.

Run June 15, June 22 & June 29, 2022