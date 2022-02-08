SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

WHEREAS, on December 15, 2014, Joseph Autmon and Dorothy Autmon executed a certain deed of trust to Angie Dellinger, Trustee for the use and benefit of Regions Bank which deed of trust is of record in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Newton, County, state of Mississippi, on January 6, 2015, in Book TRUST 391, Page 610.

WHEREAS, Regions Bank, the current holder and/or assignee, substituted Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. as Trustee by instrument recorded in the Chancery Clerk’s Office on June 13, 2022 in Book TRUST 472, in Page 531; and

WHEREAS, Default having been made in the terms and conditions of said deed of trust and the entire debt secured thereby having been declared to be due and payable in accordance with the terms of said deed of trust, Regions Bank, the legal holder of said indebtedness, having requested the undersigned Substitute Trustee in said deed of trust, will on August 3, 2022 offer for sale at public outcry and sell within legal hours (being between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.), at the main front door of the County Courthouse of Newton County in Meridian, Mississippi, to the highest and best bidder for cash the following described property situated in Newton County, Mississippi, to wit:

THE LAND LOCATED IN NEWTON COUNTY; MISSISSIPPI DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: START AT THE NE CORNER OF LOT 13, SECTION 1, TOWNSHIP 8 NORTH, RANGE 13 EAST, NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI AND RUN WEST 320 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE NORTH 86 DEGREES 30 MINUTES WEST ALONG THE NORTH SIDE OF FIELD ROAD AND FENCE 340 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 150 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 86 DEGREES 30 MINUTES EAST 229 FEET; THENCE NORTH 39 DEGREES EAST 185 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY BEING SIUTATED IN THE LOT 13, SECTION 1, TOWNSHIP 8 NORTH RANGE 13 EAST, NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI AND CONTAINING 1.0 ACRES.

ALSO A PARCEL OF LAND COMMENCING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF LOT 13, SECTION 1, TOWNSHIP 8 NORTH, RANGE 13 EAST, NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI, RUN THENCE WEST 930.38 FEET WHICH IS THE POINT OF BEGINNING, RUN THENCE WEST 148 FEET TO A POINT IN THE CENTERLINE OF THE PUBLIC ROAD, THENCE NORTH 11 DEGREES EAST 148 FEET, THENCE EAST 148 FEET, THENCE SOUTH 148 FEET BACK TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. CONTAINING ONE-HALF (1/2) ACRE.

INDEXING INSTRUCTIONS: LOT 13, SECTION 1, TOWNSHIP 8 NORTH, RANGE 13 EASTSUBJECT TO RESTRICTIONS, RESERVATIONS, EASEMENTS, COVENTANTS, OIL, GAS OR MINERAL RIGHTS OF RECORD, IF ANY. BEING THE SAME PREMISES CONVEYED TO JOSEPH DARRYL AUTMON FROM ISAAC BLALOCK AND WIFE, PRISCILLA WYLIN SIMS BLALOCK BY WARRANTY DEED DATED 8/6/1993 AND RECORDED ON 8/6/1993 AT BOOK 233, PAGE 484, IN NEWTON COUNTY, MS.

More commonly known as: 23 Autman Road, Collinsville, MS 39325

I will convey only such title as vested in me as Substituted Trustee.

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

Substituted Trustee

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Suite 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

(801) 355-2886

Publication dates: July 6, July 13, July 20 & July 27, 2022