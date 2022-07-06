SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE’S

NOTICE OF SALE

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF Newton

WHEREAS, on the 11th day of May, 2005, Patricia Eaves, executed and delivered a certain Deed of Trust unto John J Owens, Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Ameritrust Mortgage Company, Beneficiary, to secure an indebtedness therein described, which Deed of Trust is recorded in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Newton County, Mississippi in Trust Book 285 at Page 665; and

WHEREAS, on the 29th day of August, 2011, Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., assigned said Deed of Trust unto The Bank of New York Mellon fka the Bank of New York as Trustee for the Certificateholders of the CWABS, Inc., asset-backed certificates, Series 2005-5, by instrument recorded in the office of the aforesaid Chancery Clerk in Trust Book 352 at Page 752; and

WHEREAS, on the 9th day of June, 2022 the Holder of said Deed of Trust substituted and appointed Dean Morris, LLC as Substitute Trustee by instrument recorded in the office of the aforesaid Chancery Clerk in Trust Book 472 at Page 561; and

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payments of the indebtedness secured by the said Deed of Trust, and the holder of said Deed of Trust, having requested the undersigned so to do, on the 27th day of July, 2022, I will during the lawful hours of between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., at public outcry, offer for sale and will sell, at the North front door of the Newton County Courthouse at Decatur, Mississippi, for cash to the highest bidder, the following described land and property situated in Newton County, Mississippi, to-wit:

Begin at the SE Corner of NW-1/4 of SW-1/4, Section 33, Township 7 North, Range 12 East, Newton County, Mississippi, and run thence North 220 yards; thence West to the West side of Highway No. 503 right-of-way to the point of beginning; run thence in a Northerly direction along the West side of said highway right of way 295 feet; thence West 295 feet; thence in a Southerly direction and parallel to the above said highway right-of-way, 295 feet; thence East 295 feet to the point of beginning. Being situated in the N-1/2 of NW-1/4 of SW-1/4 of Section 33, Township 7 north, Range 12 East, and containing 2 acres, more or less.

I will only convey such title as is vested in me as Substitute Trustee.

WITNESS MY SIGNATURE, this 23rd day of June, 2022.

Dean Morris, LLC

Substitute Trustee

855 S Pear Orchard Rd., Ste. 404, Bldg. 400

Ridgeland, MS 39157

(318) 330-9020

adp/F20-0123

PUBLISH: July 6,

July 13 & July 20, 2022