Notice of

Advertisement for Bids

The Mayor and Board of Alderpersons of the City of Newton will be receiving sealed bids for the sale of a 22’ X 28’ metal building located at Wade Park in Newton. Reserve: $1000.00. Removal of building will be bidder responsibility. Bid deadline will be July 27, 2022 at 4 PM.

Jay Powell

City Manager

Publish Dates: July 13

& July 20, 2022