IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

WILLIAM ALLEN BARNETT, AARON LEE BARNETT, AND MARY CAROL SHIVERS PLAINTIFFS

VS. CAUSE NO. 22-CV-74

D.C. BARLOW, UNKNOWN HEIRS OF D.C. BARLOW, NEWTON COUNTY

BY AND THROUGH CHANCERY CLERK OF NEWTON COUNTY’S OFFICE, ATTORNEY GENERAL FOR THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI BY AND THROUGH LYNN FITCH, NEWTON COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY BY AND THROUGH STEVEN KILGORE, and ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES HAVING OR CLAIMING ANY INTEREST IN PROPERTY BELOW AND ALL PERSONS, FIRMS AND

CORPORATIONS HAVING OR CLAIMING LEGAL OR EQUITABLE INTEREST IN AND TO THE REAL PROPERTY DESRIBED IN THE PETITION HERE

DEFENDANTS

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO: D.C. BARLOW

ADDRESS UNKNOWN

You have been made a Respondents in the suit in this Court by Petitioners, seeking to confirm Tax Title and Claim for Adverse Possession of Real Property.

You are required to mail or hand-deliver a copy of a written response to the Complaint to Confirm Tax Title and Claim for Adverse Possession of Real Property to Honorable Brian D. Mayo, attorney for the Plaintiff, whose address is P. O. Box 218, 205 E. Church Street, Newton, MS 39345. Your response must be mailed or delivered within thirty (30) days from the date of delivery of the summons and complaint or a judgment by default will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the Complaint.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 6th day of July, 2022.

/s/ George Hayes

CHANCERY CLERK OF

NEWTON COUNTY, MS

BY:/s/ Chrissie Buffington

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish Dates: July 13,

July 20 & July 27