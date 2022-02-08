IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

WILLIAM ALLEN BARNETT, AARON LEE BARNETT, AND MARY CAROL SHIVERS PLAINTIFFS

VS. CAUSE NO. 22-CV-74

D.C. BARLOW, UNKNOWN HEIRS OF D.C. BARLOW, NEWTON COUNTY

BY AND THROUGH CHANCERY CLERK OF NEWTON COUNTY’S OFFICE, ATTORNEY GENERAL FOR THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI BY AND THROUGH LYNN FITCH, NEWTON COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY BY AND THROUGH STEVEN KILGORE, and ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES HAVING OR CLAIMING ANY INTEREST IN PROPERTY BELOW AND ALL PERSONS, FIRMS AND CORPORATIONS HAVING OR CLAIMING LEGAL OR EQUITABLE INTEREST IN AND TO THE REAL PROPERTY DESRIBED IN THE PETITION HEREIN DEFENDANTS

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: Any and all person or persons or legal entities having or claiming any interest, legal or equitable, in and to the following described real property:

Beginning at the Southeast corner of Lot 14, of Block 2, Bounds Survey, City of Newton, Mississippi; from said point of beginning run thence Westerly along the South line of said Block 14 48.34 feet to the East right of way line of Mississippi Highway No. 15 as the same now runs; thence run in a Northerly direction along the East right of way line of said Mississippi Highway 15, a distance of 96.6 feet to the North line of said Lot 14 a distance of 11.6 feet to the Northeast Corner of Lot 14, said point being on the West line of Grove Street; run thence in a Southerly direction along the East line of Lot 14 being the West line of Grove Street, a distance of 93.8 feet to the Southeast Corner of said Lot 14; being all that part of Lot 14, Block 2 Bounds Survey to the City of Newton, Mississippi, lying and being East of Highway No. 15; said Lot 14, Block 2, Bounds Survey being of record in the Municipal Plat Book in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Newton County, Mississippi.

A complaint has been filed against you to initiate a civil action to confirm tax title and claim for adverse possession of real property in said land and to establish Plaintiff’s claim to said property and to cancel all claims and clouds against title in favor of Plaintiff. You are required to mail or hand deliver a copy of a written answer, either admitting or denying each allegation in the Complaint, to Brian D. Mayo, Mayo Law Firm, PLLC, Plaintiff’s attorneys, whose address is P. O. Box 218, Newton, Mississippi 39345.

YOUR ANSWER MUST BE MAILED OR DELIVERED NOT LATER THAN THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE 13th DAY OF JULY, 2022, WHICH IS THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS SUMMONS. IF YOUR ANSWER IS NOT SO MAILED OR DELIVERED, A JUDGMENT MAY BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE MONEY OR OTHER RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE COMPLAINT.

You must also file the original of your Answer with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 6th day of July, 2022.

/s/ George T. Hayes

GEORGE T. HAYES

Clerk, Chancery Court of Newton County, Mississippi

BY: /s/ Chrissie Buffington

Publish Dates: July 13,

July 20 & July 27, 2022