PUBLIC NOTICE

TO THE PUBLIC AND TO THE TAXPAYERS OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI:

“You are hereby notified that the real and personal property assessment rolls of the above named county, for the year 2022 have been equalized according to law, and that any objections to said rolls or any assessment therin contained, shall be made in writing and filed with the clerk of the Board of Supervisors of said county, on or before the 21st day of July 2022 at his office in the Courthouse of said county, and that all assessment to which no objection is then and there made, and which may be corrected and properly determined by this Board, will be made final by this Board of Supervisors, and that said rolls and the assessments contained therein will be approved by this Board of Supervisors; and that,

“1. This Board will be in session, for the purpose of hearing objections to the said assessments which may be filed, at the Courthouse in the Town of Decatur, said county and State on the 21st day of July 2022 at 9 A.M.

“2. This Board of Supervisors will remain in session for day to day until objections, lawfully filed, shall have been disposed of and all proper corrections made in the said rolls.

“ Witness the signature and seal of the said Board of Supervisors the 5th day of July 2022 and, “THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF NEWTON COUNTY.”

/s/ Joe Alexander

By: Joe Alexander, President

/s/ GEORGE T. HAYES

George T. Hayes, Clerk

Published: July 13, 2022