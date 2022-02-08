PUBLIC NOTICE

OF INVITATION TO BID FOR AN AGRICULTURAL LEASE ON

SIXTEENTH SECTION LANDS

To all persons interested in the following described Agricultural Land in Newton County, Mississippi, towit:

Section 16, Township 5 North, Range 10 East

35.00 acres in the NE 1/4 of NW 1/4 less 5.00 acres in the SW corner; 20.00 acres in the NW 1/4 of NW 1/4; 10.00 acres in the SW 1/4 of SW 1/4 of NW 1/4 lying north of the public road, continuing a total of 60.00 acres m/l, Newton County, Mississippi.

You are hereby notified that sealed bids to lease the lands described above for the Agricultural rights only for a period of 5 years may be filed with the Superintendent of Education located at 205 School Street, Newton, Mississippi 39345, or send your sealed bid by mail to Newton Municipal School District, 201 School Street, Newton, Mississippi 39345, on or before 4:00 p.m. on the 8th day of August 2022. The sealed bids shall be submitted for the ENTIRE PARCEL and must include 100% of the amount bid for that parcel. This amount will be refunded if not the highest bid. The sealed bids submitted will be opened at 5:30 p.m. on the 8th day of August 2022, or as soon as possible thereafter. The Board reserves the right to reduce the term or reject any and all bids less than $20.00 per acre but if any bid is accepted, the Board will award said Agricultural Lease to the highest bidder in the manner provided by law.

Newton Municipal School District

Dr. Glenda Nickson,

Superintendent

Publish Dates: July 20

& July 27, 2022