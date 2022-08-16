IN CHANCERY COURT OF

NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

JAMMY THOMPSON, Deceased CAUSE NO. 21-CV-105

By: Mary Jane Thompson, Administratrix

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration having been granted on the 7th day of September, 2021 by the Chancery Court of Newton County, Mississippi to the undersigned Administratrix of the Estate of Jammy Thompson, Deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the Clerk of this court for probate and registration according to law, within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.

This, the 22nd of July, 2022.

/s/ Mary Jane Thompson

Mary Jane Thompson

Administratrix

Of Counsel:

/s/ Robert Ogletree

Robert B. Ogletree

Robert B. Ogletree (MSB #10427)

Robert B. Ogletree, PLLC

1640 Lelia Drive, Ste. 105

Jackson, MS 39216

Telephone: 601-345-2900

Facsimile: 601.300.3131

Email: rbogletree@gmail.com

Co-counsel for Petitioner

James M. Priest, Jr. (MSB #99352)

Gill, Ladner & Priest, PLLC

344 Highway 51, Second Floor

Ridgeland, MS 39157

(601) 352-5700

jamie@glplawfirm.com

Co-counsel for Petitioner

Publish Dates: July 27, August 3 & August 10, 2022