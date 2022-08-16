IN CHANCERY COURT OF
NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
JAMMY THOMPSON, Deceased CAUSE NO. 21-CV-105
By: Mary Jane Thompson, Administratrix
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration having been granted on the 7th day of September, 2021 by the Chancery Court of Newton County, Mississippi to the undersigned Administratrix of the Estate of Jammy Thompson, Deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the Clerk of this court for probate and registration according to law, within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.
This, the 22nd of July, 2022.
/s/ Mary Jane Thompson
Mary Jane Thompson
Administratrix
Of Counsel:
/s/ Robert Ogletree
Robert B. Ogletree
Robert B. Ogletree (MSB #10427)
Robert B. Ogletree, PLLC
1640 Lelia Drive, Ste. 105
Jackson, MS 39216
Telephone: 601-345-2900
Facsimile: 601.300.3131
Email: rbogletree@gmail.com
Co-counsel for Petitioner
James M. Priest, Jr. (MSB #99352)
Gill, Ladner & Priest, PLLC
344 Highway 51, Second Floor
Ridgeland, MS 39157
(601) 352-5700
jamie@glplawfirm.com
Co-counsel for Petitioner
Publish Dates: July 27, August 3 & August 10, 2022