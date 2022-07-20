NOTICE OF

SPECIAL ELECTION

CITY OF NEWTON

A Special Election on the issue of whether Qualified Resort Areas for the sale of alcoholic beverages in restaurants and hotels should be established within the city limits of the City of Newton, Mississippi. Said Special Election shall be held on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, between the hours of

7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the

Newton Depot located at 128 South Main Street, Newton, Mississippi 39345.

Charlene Evans, City Clerk

Publish Dates: July 27, August 3, August 10, August 17 & August 24, 2022