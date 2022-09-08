NOTICE OF PROPOSED

AD VALOREM TAX EFFORT

NEWTON COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Newton County School District will hold a public hearing on its proposed school district budget for fiscal year 2023 on August 4, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. at the Newton County Career and Technical Center, 15935 Hwy 15 N, Decatur, MS 39327. At this meeting, a proposed ad valorem tax effort will be considered.

The Newton County School District is now operating with projected total budget revenue of $21,240,487. Of that amount, (16.14%) or $3,427,948 of such revenue is obtained through ad valorem taxes. For next fiscal year, the proposed budget has total projected revenue of $21,710,567. Of that amount, (15.65%) or $3,398,369 is proposed to be financed through a total ad valorem tax levy.

For the next fiscal year, the proposed increase in ad valorem tax effort by Newton County School District may result in an increase in the ad valorem tax millage rate. Ad valorem taxes are paid on homes, automobile tags, business fixtures and equipment, and rental real property.

Any citizen of the Newton County School District is invited to attend this public hearing on the proposed ad valorem tax effort and will be allowed to speak for a reasonable amount of time and offer tangible evidence before any vote is taken.

A millage rate of 52.00 will produce the same amount of revenue from ad valorem taxes as was collected the prior year. The millage rate for the prior year was 51.50.

Run Dates: July 27 & August 3, 2022