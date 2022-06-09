IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

GUY HOLLINGSWORTH PLAINTIFF

VS. CAUSE NO. 22-CV-89

RAYMOND J. BRELAND, SAMUEL F. BRELAND, BRELAND REALTY, INC.,

PHILLIP TATE PROPERTIES, LLC, REGIONS BANK, PNM FARMS, INC.,

NEWTON COUNTY BY AND THROUGH CHANCERY CLERK OF NEWTON COUNTY’S OFFICE, MISSISSIPPI ATTORNEY GENERAL’S OFFICE BY AND THROUGH LYNN FITCH, NEWTON COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY BY AND THROUGH STEVEN KILGORE and ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES HAVING OR CLAIMING ANY INTEREST IN PROPERTY BELOW

DEFENDANTS

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: Any and all person or persons or legal entities having or claiming any interest, legal or equitable, in and to the following described real property:

12.1A NE Part NE4

Parcel No: 057I-34-01-034.00 S-T-R: 34-06N-11E PPIN 3946 YR 2018

Deed Book 362 Page 634

More particularly described as follows:

Start at the Northeast corner of Section 34, Township 6 North, Range 11 East, City of Newton, Newton County, Mississippi, and run thence West, 418.8 feet to the point of beginning: thence West, 385.8 feet; thence South, 100 feet; thence West, 60 feet; thence North, 100 feet; thence West, 33 feet; thence South, 100 feet; thence West, 140 feet; thence North 100 feet; thence West, 34 feet; thence South 100 feet; thence West, 117 feet; thence South, 232 feet; thence West, 55.8 feet; thence South, 90 feet; thence North 79 degrees 00 minutes West, 232 feet; thence South 28 degrees 40 minutes West, 205.7 feet; thence South 87 degrees 30 minutes East, 63.7 feet; thence South 85 degrees 57 minutes East, 1,005.3 feet; thence North, 300 feet; thence East, 59.5 feet; thence North 04 degrees 30 minutes East, 333 feet to the point of beginning. The herein described property is situated in the North ½ of the NE ¼ of the said Section 34, and contains 10.81 acres, more or less.

A complaint has been filed against you to initiate a civil action to confirm tax title in said land and to establish Plaintiff’s claim to said property and to cancel all claims and clouds against title in favor of Plaintiff. You are required to mail or hand deliver a copy of a written answer, either admitting or denying each allegation in the Complaint, to Brian D. Mayo, Mayo Law Firm, PLLC, Plaintiff’s attorneys, whose address is P. O. Box 218, Newton, Mississippi 39345.

YOUR ANSWER MUST BE MAILED OR DELIVERED NOT LATER THAN THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE 17TH DAY OF AUGUST, 2022, WHICH IS THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS SUMMONS. IF YOUR ANSWER IS NOT SO MAILED OR DELIVERED, A JUDGMENT MAY BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE MONEY OR OTHER RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE COMPLAINT.

You must also file the original of your Answer with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 9th day of August, 2022.

/s/ George T. Hayes

GEORGE T. HAYES

Clerk, Chancery Court of Newton County, Mississippi

BY: Suzanne Gressett

Publish Dates: August 17,

August 24 & August 31, 2022