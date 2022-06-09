STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF NEWTON

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JAMES A. BELL

DECEASED:

Letters of Administration having been granted on the 20th day of June, 2022, by the Chancery Court of Newton County, Mississippi, to the undersigned, upon the Estate of James A. Bell, deceased, late of Newton County, Mississippi, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration, according to law, within ninety days from the date this Notice is first published or they will be forever barred.

This the 5th day of August, 2022.

/s/ Jawuan Bell

Administrator

Publish Dates: August 17,

August 24 & August 31, 2022