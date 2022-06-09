STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
COUNTY OF NEWTON
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JAMES A. BELL
DECEASED:
Letters of Administration having been granted on the 20th day of June, 2022, by the Chancery Court of Newton County, Mississippi, to the undersigned, upon the Estate of James A. Bell, deceased, late of Newton County, Mississippi, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration, according to law, within ninety days from the date this Notice is first published or they will be forever barred.
This the 5th day of August, 2022.
/s/ Jawuan Bell
Administrator
Publish Dates: August 17,
August 24 & August 31, 2022