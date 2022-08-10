UNION PUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICT
2022-2023 BUDGET SYNOPSIS
The Union Public School District Board of Trustees approved the district’s 2022-2023 budget on Monday, August 8, 2022. The following is the breakdown of the budget:
Revenue
Local Sources $1,803,577
State Sources $7,164,211
Federal Sources $4,579,181
Sixteenth Section $208,620
Total Revenues $13,755,589
Expenditures
Instruction $7,290,933
Support Services $3,868,790
Non-Instructional $929,933
Facilities $1,711,545
Sixteenth Section $37,589
Debt Service Principal $50,000
Debt Service Interest $21,873
Total Expenditures $13,910,633
Publish Date: August 17, 2022