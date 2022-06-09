IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MINNIE ANDERS-JORDAN, DECEASED
LINDA SUSAN MENKE and SHARON KAY GRIFFIN, PETITIONERS
NO. 22-CV-90
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 12th day of August 2022, by the Chancery Court of Newton County, Mississippi to the undersigned, LINDA SUSAN MENKE and SHARON KAY GRIFFIN, upon the Estate of MINNIE ANDERS-JORDAN, deceased, late of Newton County, Mississippi, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to law, within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice, or they will forever be barred.
/s/ Linda Susan Menke
LINDA SUSAN MENKE
CO-EXECUTRIX
/s/ Sharon Kay Griffin
SHARON KAY GRIFFIN
CO-EXECUTRIX
JASON A. MANGUM
Attorney at Law
P.O. Box 85
Decatur, MS 39327
(601)635-3432
MS STATE BAR # 99624
Publish Dates: August 17,
August 24 & August 31, 2022