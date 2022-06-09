IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MINNIE ANDERS-JORDAN, DECEASED

LINDA SUSAN MENKE and SHARON KAY GRIFFIN, PETITIONERS

NO. 22-CV-90

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 12th day of August 2022, by the Chancery Court of Newton County, Mississippi to the undersigned, LINDA SUSAN MENKE and SHARON KAY GRIFFIN, upon the Estate of MINNIE ANDERS-JORDAN, deceased, late of Newton County, Mississippi, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to law, within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice, or they will forever be barred.

/s/ Linda Susan Menke

LINDA SUSAN MENKE

CO-EXECUTRIX

/s/ Sharon Kay Griffin

SHARON KAY GRIFFIN

CO-EXECUTRIX

JASON A. MANGUM

Attorney at Law

P.O. Box 85

Decatur, MS 39327

(601)635-3432

MS STATE BAR # 99624

Publish Dates: August 17,

August 24 & August 31, 2022