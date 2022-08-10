PUBLIC NOTICE

MISSISSIPPI STATE

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

LOCAL GOVERNMENTS AND RURAL WATER SYSTEMS

IMPROVEMENTS BOARD

CATEGORICAL EXCLUSION FROM ENVIRONMENTAL REVIEW

Town of Decatur

Newton County, Mississippi

Rehab Existing Water Storage Tanks,

Distribution Improvements, New 500 GPM Water Well

DWI-L510004-01

August 11, 2022

All projects funded by the Local Governments and Rural Water Systems Improvements Board (Board) under the Drinking Water Systems Improvements Revolving Loan Fund (DWSIRLF) undergo a review to determine whether the proposed project will have a significant impact on the environment. In making this determination, it is assumed that all of the facilities and actions recommended in the facilities plan will be implemented. The facilities plan for this project is “SRF Facilities Plan Water System” by the Fontaine Engineering, LLC.

This project includes installing a new 500 GPM water well with its appurtenances, rehab existing water storage tanks, and distribution improvements. The estimated project cost and anticipated loan amount is $3,300,725.

The Board has determined that the proposed project meets the criteria for receiving a categorical exclusion from further environmental review. However, this determination can be revoked if significant adverse information becomes available. If you have any comments regarding the proposed project, please send them to Rohana Yamat, Mississippi State Department of Health/DWSRF, P. O. Box 1700, Jackson, Mississippi 39215-1700, phone (601) 576-7518 no later than September 22, 2022.

James H. Craig, III

Chairman

Local Governments and Rural Water Systems

Improvements

Board Director

Office of Health Protection

Mississippi State

Department of Health

Publish Date: August 17, 2022