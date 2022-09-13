STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF NEWTON

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S

NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, on August 16, 2006, Sandra P. Martin executed a certain Deed of Trust to Robert Thomas as Trustee for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia Union Branch, Beneficiary, which Deed of Trust was recorded in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Newton County, In the State of Mississippi, in Book 299 at Page 117. Said Land Deed of Trust is subject to the following modifications: a. Book 299, Page 177; b. Book 355, Page 549; c. Book 379, Page 160; d. Book 402, Page 158; e. Book 427, Page 191; and f. Book 448, Page 348;

WHEREAS, the above referenced Deed of Trust provides that the lender may substitute a Trustee in the place and stead of the original Trustee therein and;

WHEREAS, lender is the true and lawful owner and holder of the debt aforesaid which is secured by the Deed of Trust and other liens, and the lender desires to appoint a Substitute Trustee under the Deed of Trust;

WHEREAS, on the 23rd day of February 2022 the Holder of said Land Deed of Trust substituted and appointed Steven D. Settlemires, as Trustee in said Deed of Trust, by instrument recorded in the office of the aforesaid Chancery Clerk in Book 469, at Page 609; and

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payments of the indebtedness secured by the said Land Deed of Trust, and the holder of said Land Deed of Trust, having requested the undersigned so to do, on the 9th day of September 2022, I will during legal hours, at public outcry, offer for sale and will sell, at the North door of the Newton County Courthouse at Decatur, Mississippi, for cash to the highest bidder, the following described land and property situated in Newton County, Mississippi, to-wit;

From the SW corner of the SW 1/4, SW 1/4, Section 6, T8N, R11E, Newton County, MS run East 6.10’ to a point on the east righ-of-way of Evan Tabernacle Road for the point of beginning. Then Run S 89 degrees 03’13”E for 740.85’ to a creosote post; then run along a barbwire fence N 14 degrees 10’36”W for 56.35’; then run along said fence N 83 degrees 09’01”W for 51.30’; then run along said fence N 11 degrees 10’32”E for 121.98’ to the centerline of a ditch; then run along the centerline of said ditch S 87 degrees 50’59”W for 158.89’; then run along said ditch S 70 degrees 16’33’W for 85.55’; then run along said ditch S 86 degrees 22’14”W for 47.68’; then run along said ditch N 81 degrees 38’38”W for 90.23’; then run along said ditch N 86 degrees 18’11”W for 103.53’; then run along said ditch 89 degrees 09’15”W for 215.37’ to the east righ-of-way of Evans Tabernacle Road; then run along said right-of-way S 0 degrees 35’23”E for 90.55’; then run along said right-of-way S 5 degrees 50’00”W for 56.68’ to the point of beginning. This parcel contains 2.5 acrs, more or less and is situated in the SW 1/4, SW 1/4, Section 6, T8N, R11E, Newton County, MS.

I will convey such title as is vested in me as Substituted Trustee.

WITNESS MY SIGNATURE, this the 16th day of August 2022.

Steven D. Settlemires

Substituted Trustee

Settlemires & Graham PLLC

410 East Beacon Street

Philadelphia, MS 39350

Telephone: (601) 656-9597

MSBN: 99674

Publish Dates: August 24,

August 31 & September 7, 2022