IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

VICTORIA BROWN MUMPHREY

PLAINTIFF

VS. CAUSE NUMBER 22-CV-88

NEW FALLS CORPORATION, SUSIE RUSSEL, ALAN NULL, ROSE NULL, LEO NULL, KENDRA NULL, THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF FRANK NULL, AND ALL OTHER PERSONS HAVING OR CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN CERTAIN LANDS DESRIBED HEREIN

DEFENDANTS

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS OF FRANK NULL

You have been made a Respondents in the suit in this Court by Petitioner, seeking to cancel deeds of trust of record and to quiet and confirm tax title of real property.

You are required to mail or hand-deliver a copy of a written response to the Complaint to Confirm Tax Title and Claim for Adverse Possession of Real Property to Honorable Brian D. Mayo, attorney for the Plaintiff, whose address is P. O. Box 218, 205 E. Church Street, Newton, MS 39345. Your response must be mailed or delivered within thirty (30) days from the date of delivery of the summons and complaint or a judgment by default will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the Complaint.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 18th day of August, 2022.

/s/ George T. Hayes

CHANCERY CLERK OF NEWTON COUNTY, MS

BY:/s/ Chrissie Buffington

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish Dates: August 24, August 31 & September 7, 2022