NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF NEWTON

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated February 6, 2006, executed by KACEY B BENDER conveying certain real property therein described to EMMETT JAMES HOUSE OR BILL R. MCLAUGHLIN, as Trustee, for REGIONS BANK D/B/A REGIONS MORTGAGE, Original Beneficiary, to secure the indebtedness therein described, as same appears of record in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Newton County, Mississippi filed and recorded February 10, 2006, in Deed Book 293, Page 272; and

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was transferred and assigned to NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing; and

WHEREAS, Rubin Lublin, LLC has been appointed as Substitute Trustee; and

NOW, THEREFORE, the holder of said Deed of Trust, having requested the undersigned so to do, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee shall, on September 21, 2022 within the lawful hours of sale between 11:00AM and 4:00PM at the front door of the Courthouse proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Newton County, Mississippi, to wit:

START AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE SW ¼ OF THE SW 1/4 , SECTION 33, TOWNSHIP 6 NORTH, RANGE 11 EAST, NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI, AND RUN NORTH 453 FEET TO THE SOUTH LINE OF THE PUBLIC ROAD; THENCE NORTH 57 DEGREES 15 MINUTES EAST ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF PUBLIC ROAD 263 FEET; THENCE NORTH 66 DEGREES 30 MINUTES EAST ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF PUBLIC ROAD, 365 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE SOUTH 108 FEET; THENCE NORTH 84 DEGREES, 150 FEET; THENCE NORTHERLY 162 FEET TO THE SOUTH LINE OF PUBLIC ROAD; THENCE SOUTHWESTERLY ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF PUBLIC ROAD 180 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY BEING SITUATED IN THE SW 1/4 OF THE SW 1/4, SECTION 33, TOWNSHIP 6 NORTH, RANGE 11 EAST, NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 1795 PECAN ROAD, NEWTON, MS 39345. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

Title to the above described property is believed to be good, but I will convey only such title as is vested in me as Substitute Trustee.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin, LLC

428 North Lamar Blvd, Suite 107

Oxford, MS 38655

rlselaw.com/property-listing

Tel: (877) 813-0992

Fax: (470) 508-9401

Publish Dates:

August 24, August 31,

September 7 & September 14, 2022