BID NOTICE

Newton Municipal School District (NMSD) will be accepting Bids/proposals for “Janitorial Contractual Services – 2023” until 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 1, 2022. A copy of the Request for Proposal (RFP) can be picked up at the NMSD Central Office at 205 School Street, Newton MS, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Bids/proposals should be sealed and clearly marked “Janitorial Contractual Services – 2023”. For questions or to schedule a site visit, contact: Charlie Vickers, Maintenance Director, 601-357-8187.

Publish Dates:

August 24 & August 31, 2022