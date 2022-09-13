IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

DAVID MILLER, DECEASED

GEORGE T. HAYES, ADMINISTRATOR

2020-N0004

SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: All unknown heirs at law of David Miller, deceased

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by George T. Hayes, Administrator of the Estate of David Miller, deceased, Petitioner. Petitioner seeks the determination that the only rightful heirs at law of David Miller under the law of descent and distribution of the State of Mississippi are Charles W. Miller and Daniel Miller and all unknown heirs at law of David Miller. Defendants other than you in this action are all unknown heirs at law of David Miller.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the petition filed against you in this action at 9:00 O'Clock A.M. on the 14th day of October, 2022, in the courtroom of the Newton County Courthouse at Decatur, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 17th day of August, 2022.

George Hayes

Chancery Clerk

Newton County, Mississippi

BY: /s/ Chrissie Buffington, D.C.

Publish Dates: August 24, August 31 & September 7, 2022