THE CHANCERY COURT OF

NEWTON COUNTY

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

JACKIE KIRKLAND

CAUSE NO. 22-000080

SHANNA MARIE ADCOCK

PETITIONER

SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: The Unknown Heirs of Jackie Kirkland

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT(S)

THE COMPLAINT OR PETITION WHICH IS ATTACHED TO THIS SUMMONS IS IMPORTANT AND YOU MUST TAKE IMMEDIATE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS.

You are summoned to appear and defend against said complaint or petition at 9:00 o’clock, a.m., on the 14th day of October, 2022, in the courtroom of the Newton County Courthouse at Decatur, Mississippi, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint or petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this the 18th day of August, 2022.

/s/ George Hayes

GEORGE HAYES

Chancery Court Clerk

Newton County, Mississippi

Publish Dates: August 24, August 31 & September 7, 2022