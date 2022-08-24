THE CHANCERY COURT OF

NEWTON COUNTY

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

JACKIE KIRKLAND

CAUSE NO. 22-000080

SHANNA MARIE ADCOCK

PETITIONER

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration having been granted on the 15th day of August, 2022, by the Chancery Clerk of Newton County, Mississippi, to the undersigned Shanna Marie Adcock upon the Estate of Jackie Kirkland, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from the date or they will be forever barred.

THIS, the 16th day of August, 2022.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Shanna Marie Adcock

Shanna Marie Adcock

Administrator

Prepared by:

WADE WHITE

Attorney at Law

501 Main Street

Philadelphia, MS 39350

Phone: (601) 656-3710

Fax: (601) 656-3706

Email: wade@wadewhitelaw.com

MS State Bar No. 101580

Publish Dates: August 31,

September 7 & September 14, 2022