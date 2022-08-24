THE CHANCERY COURT OF
NEWTON COUNTY
STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
JACKIE KIRKLAND
CAUSE NO. 22-000080
SHANNA MARIE ADCOCK
PETITIONER
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration having been granted on the 15th day of August, 2022, by the Chancery Clerk of Newton County, Mississippi, to the undersigned Shanna Marie Adcock upon the Estate of Jackie Kirkland, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from the date or they will be forever barred.
THIS, the 16th day of August, 2022.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Shanna Marie Adcock
Shanna Marie Adcock
Administrator
Prepared by:
WADE WHITE
Attorney at Law
501 Main Street
Philadelphia, MS 39350
Phone: (601) 656-3710
Fax: (601) 656-3706
Email: wade@wadewhitelaw.com
MS State Bar No. 101580
Publish Dates: August 31,
September 7 & September 14, 2022