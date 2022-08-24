SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S

NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, on February 24, 2017, Sharla M Joyner, Single Woman executed a deed of trust for the benefit of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Mortgage Research Center, LLC dba Veterans United Home Loans, which deed of trust was recorded on February 24, 2017, in Book 415, Page 94 in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Newton County, Mississippi; and Said Deed of Trust was last sold, assigned and transferred to Amerihome Mortgage Company, LLC by assignment recorded in Book 470, Page 550 in the office of the Chancery Clerk, Newton County, Mississippi.

WHEREAS, the holder of the deed of trust at the time of the substitution substituted McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC as Trustee, as authorized by the terms thereof, by instrument recorded on August 11, 2022, and spread at large upon the records in the office of the aforesaid Chancery Clerk in Book 474, Page 621, prior to the posting and publication of this notice; and

WHEREAS, default having been made in the terms and conditions of the deed of trust, and the entire debt secured thereby having been declared to be due and payable in accordance with the terms of the deed of trust, and the legal holder of said indebtedness, Amerihome Mortgage Company, LLC, has requested the undersigned Substitute Trustee to execute the trust and sell said land, property and improvements in accordance with the terms of the deed of trust for the purpose of raising the sums due thereunder, together with attorney's fees, Substitute Trustee’s fees and expenses of sale;

THEREFORE, on September 21, 2022, the undersigned Substitute Trustee in the deed of trust, will offer for sale at public outcry and sell to the highest bidder for cash, within legal hours (being between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.) at the front door of the Newton County Courthouse in Decatur, Mississippi, the following described land, property and improvements lying and being situate in Newton County, Mississippi, to-wit:

Beginning at a point 231 feet West of the Northeast corner of Section 35, Township 6 North, Range 13 East, run thence South 126 feet, run thence East 103 feet; run thence North, 126 feet, run thence West 103 feet to the point of beginning.

I WILL CONVEY only such title as is vested in the Substitute Trustee.

WITNESS MY SIGNATURE, this the 18th day of August, 2022

/-s-/ Robert M. Peebles, III

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Substitute Trustee

1022 Highland Colony Parkway, Suite 304

Ridgeland, MS 39157-2049

(662) 388-5464

Foreclosurehotline.net

File No.: 5896420

Publish Dates: August 31,

September 7 & September 14, 2022