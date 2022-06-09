PUBLIC NOTICE

MISSISSIPPI STATE

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

LOCAL GOVERNMENTS AND RURAL WATER SYSTEMS IMPROVEMENTS BOARD CATEGORICAL

EXCLUSION FROM

ENVIRONMENTAL REVIEW

Central Water Association

Neshoba County, Mississippi

SRF Facilities Plan 2021

DWI-L500009-02

August 26, 2022

All projects funded by the Local Governments and Rural Water Systems Improvements Board (Board) under the Drinking Water Systems Improvements Revolving Loan Fund (DWSIRLF) undergo a review to determine whether the proposed project will have a significant impact on the environment. In making this determination it is assumed that all the facilities and actions recommended in the facilities plan will be implemented. The facilities plan for this project is “DWSIRLF Facilities Plan 2022” for Central Water Association, Fontaine Engineering, LLC.

Phase 1 Southwest Well Improvements

Addition of 1800 g/m well to meet the current and future needs of the customers in this area

Elevated Tank Repairs in Eastside and Southwest systems

Phase 2 Central Water Plant Upgrades

Upgrade the treatment process and capacity at this currently offline plant as well as providing additional well capacity and elevated tank repairs for this facility.

Phase 3 Additional Well Capacity in the Eastside System

Elevated Tank Repairs in multiple systems

Replace failing 4” water main along Hwy 16 in Southwest system

Provide redundant water supply main for Fork Community

Rehabilitate water treatment plant backwash ponds at the Arlington, Southwest, and House plants.

Rehabilitate water treatment plant pressure filters at all water treatment plants

The estimated cost and the anticipated loan amount is $13,624,369.00.

The Board has determined that the proposed project will not have a significant adverse impact on the environment and consequently is issuing this categorical exclusion from further environmental review. However, this determination can be revoked if significant adverse information becomes available. If you have any comments regarding the proposed project, please send them to David Murtagh, Mississippi State Department of Health/DWSRF, P. O. Box 1700, Jackson, Mississippi 39215-1700, phone (601) 576-7536 no later than September 30, 2022.

James H. Craig, III

Chairman

Local Governments and

Rural Water Systems

Improvements Board

Director

Office of Health Protection

Mississippi State

Department of Health

Publish Date: August 31, 2022