PUBLIC NOTICE
MISSISSIPPI STATE
DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
LOCAL GOVERNMENTS AND RURAL WATER SYSTEMS IMPROVEMENTS BOARD CATEGORICAL
EXCLUSION FROM
ENVIRONMENTAL REVIEW
Central Water Association
Neshoba County, Mississippi
SRF Facilities Plan 2021
DWI-L500009-02
August 26, 2022
All projects funded by the Local Governments and Rural Water Systems Improvements Board (Board) under the Drinking Water Systems Improvements Revolving Loan Fund (DWSIRLF) undergo a review to determine whether the proposed project will have a significant impact on the environment. In making this determination it is assumed that all the facilities and actions recommended in the facilities plan will be implemented. The facilities plan for this project is “DWSIRLF Facilities Plan 2022” for Central Water Association, Fontaine Engineering, LLC.
Phase 1 Southwest Well Improvements
Addition of 1800 g/m well to meet the current and future needs of the customers in this area
Elevated Tank Repairs in Eastside and Southwest systems
Phase 2 Central Water Plant Upgrades
Upgrade the treatment process and capacity at this currently offline plant as well as providing additional well capacity and elevated tank repairs for this facility.
Phase 3 Additional Well Capacity in the Eastside System
Elevated Tank Repairs in multiple systems
Replace failing 4” water main along Hwy 16 in Southwest system
Provide redundant water supply main for Fork Community
Rehabilitate water treatment plant backwash ponds at the Arlington, Southwest, and House plants.
Rehabilitate water treatment plant pressure filters at all water treatment plants
The estimated cost and the anticipated loan amount is $13,624,369.00.
The Board has determined that the proposed project will not have a significant adverse impact on the environment and consequently is issuing this categorical exclusion from further environmental review. However, this determination can be revoked if significant adverse information becomes available. If you have any comments regarding the proposed project, please send them to David Murtagh, Mississippi State Department of Health/DWSRF, P. O. Box 1700, Jackson, Mississippi 39215-1700, phone (601) 576-7536 no later than September 30, 2022.
James H. Craig, III
Chairman
Local Governments and
Rural Water Systems
Improvements Board
Director
Office of Health Protection
Mississippi State
Department of Health
Publish Date: August 31, 2022