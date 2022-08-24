IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

GUY HOLLINGSWORTH

PLAINTIFF

VS. CAUSE NO. 22-CV-89

RAYMOND J. BRELAND, SAMUEL F. BRELAND, BRELAND REALTY, INC.,

PHILLIP TATE PROPERTIES, LLC, REGIONS BANK, PNM FARMS, INC., NEWTON COUNTY BY AND THROUGH CHANCERY CLERK OF NEWTON COUNTY’S OFFICE, MISSISSIPPI ATTORNEY GENERAL’S OFFICE BY AND THROUGH LYNN FITCH, NEWTON COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY BY AND THROUGH STEVEN KILGORE and ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES HAVING OR CLAIMING ANY INTEREST IN PROPERTY BELOW DEFENDANTS

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS OF SAMUEL F. BRELAND

You have been made a Respondent in the suit in this Court by Petitioner, seeking to confirm Tax Title.

You are required to mail or hand-deliver a copy of a written response to the Complaint to Confirm Tax Title to Honorable Brian D. Mayo, attorney for the Plaintiff, whose address is P. O. Box 218, 205 E. Church Street, Newton, MS 39345. Your response must be mailed or delivered within thirty (30) days from the date of delivery of the summons and complaint or a judgment by default will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the Complaint.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 19th day of August, 2022.

/s/ George Hayes

CHANCERY CLERK OF

NEWTON COUNTY, MS

BY:/s/ Chrissie Buffington

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish Dates:

August 31, September 7

& September 14, 2022