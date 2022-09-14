CITY OF NEWTON BUDGET OF

ESTIMATED REVENUES

AND EXPENDITURES

For Fiscal Year Ending September

Budget Amended Proposed

9/30/22 2022 9/30/2023

General Fund

REVENUES:

Licenses & Permits

332,443.00, 0.00, 338,500.00

Inter-Governmental Revenues

State Grants

50,000.00, 0.00, 50,000.00

State Shared Revenues

1,031,462.00, 0.00, 1,080,300.00

State Shared Revenues

80,000.00, 0.00, 50,000.00

Charges for Service

230,000.00, 0.00, 230,000.00

Fines and Forfeits

28,300.00, 0.00, 27,700.00

Miscellaneous

Rents

3,000.00, 0.00, 4,500.00

Reimbursements

10,500.00, 0.00, 20,000.00

Special Assessments

0.00, 0.00

Other Miscellaneous

10,000.00, 0.00, 3,000.00

Recreation Funds

3,000.00, 0.00, 5,500.00

Insurance Settlements

5,000.00, 0.00, 5,000.00

Sale of Surplus Equipment

2,000.00, 0.00, 3,000.00

Police Grants

25,000.00, 25,000.00

Transfers In

111,000.00, 0.00, 120,000.00

Loan Proceeds

0.00, 0.00, 0.00

Sale of Real Estate

150,000.00, 0.00, 0.00

Total Revenue From Other than Taxation

2,071,705.00, 0.00, 1,962,500.00

Balance at Beginning of Year

151,795.00, 0.00

Total from all sources other than taxation

2,223,500.00, 0.00, 1,962,500.00

Amount Necessary to be raised by Tax Levy

990,300.00, 0.00, 1,155,000.00

TOTAL AVAILABLE CASH AND ANTICIPATED REVENUE FROM ALL

3,213,800.00, 0.00, 3,117,500.00

EXPENDITURES:

EXECUTIVE:

BOARD’S DEPT:

Personnel Services

334,600.00, 448,000.00

Contractual Services

84,300.00, 74,300.00

Grants, Subsidies and Allocations

9,450.00, 8,350.0

Capital Outlay

3,500.00, 3,500.00

Total

453,250.00, 534,150.00

CITY CLERK’S DEPT:

Supplies

14,000.00, 11,000.00

Contractual Services

92,200.00, 90,500.00

Total

106,200.00, 101,500.00

PUBLIC SAFETY

POLICE DEPT:

Personnel Services

717,000.00, 640,700.00

Supplies

84,250.00, 73,250.00

Contractual Services

125,700.00, 99,500.00

Capital Outlay

22,000.00, 37,000.00

Police Grants

0.00, 0.00

Total

948,950.00, 0.00, 850,450.00

COURT DEPT:

Personnel Services

47,000.00, 0.00, 81,000.00

Supplies

4,450.00, 0.00, 6,950.00

Contractual Services

16,500.00, 0.00, 16,500.00

0.00

Total

67,950.00, 0.00, 104,450.00

FIRE DEPT:

Personnel Services

332,000.00, 0.00, 371,300.00

Supplies

64,750.00, 0.00, 58,250.00

Contractual Services

45,000.00, 0.00

Capital Outlay

73,000.00, 0.00, 73,000.00

0.00

Total

514,750.00, 0.00, 502,550.00

PUBLIC WORKS

ADMINISTRATION:

Personnel Services

85,600.00, 0.00, 70,800.00

Supplies

17,000.00, 0.00, 18,000.00

Contractual Services

32,000.00, 0.00, 30,000.00

Capital Outlay

22,000.00, 0.00, 14,000.00

Total

208,700.00, 0.00, 132,800.00

AIRPORT

Personnel Services

6,000.00, 6,000.00

Supplies

14,600.00, 17,600.00

Contractual Services

11,800.00, 11,800.00

Capital Outlay

7,500.00, 0.00, 7,500.00

39,900.00

Total

39,900.00, 0.00, 42,900.00

STREET DEPT:

Personnel Services

135,000.00, 0.00, 47,700.00

Supplies

86,000.00, 0.00, 76,000.00

Contractual Services

127,250.00, 0.00, 220,000.00

Capital Outlay

50,000.00, 0.00, 17,000.00

Total

398,250.00, 0.00, 360,700.00

SANITATION DEPT:

Personnel Services

74,000.00, 0.00, 86,100.00

Supplies

14,500.00, 0.00, 15,500.00

Contractual Services

193,000.00, 0.00, 193,000.00

Capital Outlay

5,000.00, 0.00, 5,000.00

Total

286,500.00, 0.00, 299,600.00

CULTURE & RECREATION

RECREATION DEPT:

Personnel Services

197,100.00, 0.00, 134,000.00

Supplies

31,500.00, 0.00

Contractual Services

28,500.00, 0.00

Capital Outlay

15,000, 0.00, 10,500.00

Total

272,100.00, 0.00, 144,500.00

LIBRARY:

Contractual Services

27,650.00, 29,650.00

Capital Outlay

4,000.00, 4,000.00

Total

31,650.00, 0.00, 33,650.00

ANIMAL CONTROL:

Personnel Services

5,300.00, 5,300.00

Contractual Services

8,100.00, 5,000.00

Total

13,400.00, 10,300.00

Transfer Out:

0.00, 0.00, 0.00

Total General Fund Expenditures

3,29,296.00, 0.00, 3,117,500.00

Balance at end of year

0.00, 0.00, 0.00

TOTAL EXPENDITURES & YEAR END BALANCE

3,291,296.00, 0.00, 3,117,500.00

Special Revenue Fund

REVENUES:

Inter-Governmental Revenues:

Federal Grants

201,000.00, 0.00, 201,000.00

State Shared Revenues

22,000.00, 0.00, 22,000.00

Motel Fees

15,000.00, 0.00, 15,000.00

ARPA

467,601.00

City Hall

330,000.00

Miscellaneous

0.00, 0.00, 0.00

Transfer In

0.00, 0.00, 0.00

Loan Proceeds

0.00, 0.00, 0.00

Total Revenue From Other Than Taxation

238,000.00, 0.00, 1,035,601.00

Balance at Beginning of Year

35,000.00, 22,725.00

TOTAL AVAILABLE CASH AND ANTICIPATED REVENUE FROM ALL SOURCE

273,000.00, 0.00, 1,058,326.00

EXPENDITURES:

DEBT SERVICE-Fire Dept.

25,000.00, 25,000.00

DEBT SERVICE-Recreation

0.00, 0.00, 0.00

DEBT SERVICE-Street

222,275.00, 225,275.00

PUBLIC WORKS

Capital Outlay

0.00, 0.00, 0.00

ARPA FUNDS

467,601.00

PUBLIC SAFETY

POLICE DEPT

Supplies

0.00, 0.00

Capital Outlay

0.00, 0.00, 0.00

HOMELAND SECURITY

Equipment

0.00, 0.00, 0.00

FIRE DEPT

Capital Outlay

0.00, 0.00, 0.00

CONSERVATION, URBAN & ECONOMIC DEV.

Capital Outlay(HOME)-Total

0.00, 0.00, 0.00

Capital Outlay(CDBG PF)

0.00, 0.00, 0.00

CAPITAL PROJECTS

City Hall

80,000.00, 0.00, 330,000.00

RECREATION

Capital Outlay-Total

0.00

0.00

Transfer Out:

0.00, 0.00

0.00

Total Expenditures

0.00

Balance at End of Year

330,275.00, 0.00, 1,047,876.00

TOTAL EXPENDITURES AND YEAR END BALANCE

-57,275.00, 10,450.00

273,000.00, 0.00, 1,058,326.00

Debt Service Fund

REVENUES:

Inter-Governmental Revenues

State Shared Revenues

8,000.00,8,000.00

Miscellaneous

5,000.00, 0.00, 5,000.00

Street Paving

135,250.00

Transfer In

Total Revenue From Other Than Taxation

13,000.00, 0.00, 148,250.00

Balance at Beginning of Year

98,000.00

Total From All Sources Other Than Taxation

111,000.00, 0.00, 148,250.00

Amount Necessary to be Raised by Tax Levy

75,750.00, 0.00, 75,750.00

TOTAL AVAILABLE CASH AND ANTICIPATED REVENUE FROM ALL

186,750.00, 0.00, 224,000.00

EXPENDITURES:

Debt Service - Sewer Bonds

0.00, 109,800.00

Paving Bond Issue

210,000.00, 0.00, 224,000.00

Total Debt Service Expenditures

210,000.00, 0.00, 333,800.00

Balance at End of Year

210,000.00, 0.00, 224,000.00

-23,250.00

TOTAL EXPENDITURES AND YEAR END BALANCE

186,750.00, 224,000.00

WATER & SEWER FUND

REVENUES:

Charges for Sales & Services

Miscellaneous

892,866.00, 0.00, 1,038,866.00

Reimbursements

8,000.00, 0.00, 8,000.00

Loan

100.00, 0.00, 100.00

Proceeds of Bond Issue

0.00, 0.00, 0.00

SAP Grant

0.00, 0.00, 0.00

Transfer In: (SMLPC)

0.00, 0.00, 0.00

Total Revenue From Other Than Taxation

0.00

Balance at Beginning of Year

901,266.00, 1,046.966.00

330,684.00, 0.00, 330,684.00

TOTAL AVAILABLE CASH AND ANTICIPATED REVENUE FROM ALL

1,231,950.00, 1,377,650.00

EXPENDITURES:

WATER DEPT

Personnel

222,500.00, 233,200.00

Supplies

90,500.00, 84,000.00

Contractual Services

184,900.00, 185,900.00

Capital Outlay

134,000.00, 134,000.00

Total

631,900.00, 0.00, 637,100.00

SEWER DEPT

Personnel

105,700.00, 130,400.00

Supplies

66,500.00, 66,500.00

Contractual Services

104,000.00, 104,000.00

Capital Outlay

27,000.00, 27,000.00

Total

303,200.00, 0.00, 327,900.00

DEBT SERVICE-WATER RUS

49,000.00, 49,000.00

DEBT SERVICE- WATER PLANT A

48,000.00, 48,000.00

DEBT SERVICE- SEWER OLD BON

0.00, 0.00

DEBT SERVICE - SEWER PROJECT

66,000, 66,000

TOTAL DEBT SB

163,000.00, 163,000.00

Transfer Out

0.00, 0.00

Total Expenditures

982,000.00, 0.00, 1,128,000.00

Balance at End of Year

249,950.00, 0.00, 249,950.00

TOTAL EXPENDITURES AND YEAR END BALANCE

1,231,950, 0.00, 1,377,950.00

Publish Date: September 21, 2022