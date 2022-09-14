CITY OF NEWTON BUDGET OF
ESTIMATED REVENUES
AND EXPENDITURES
For Fiscal Year Ending September
Budget Amended Proposed
9/30/22 2022 9/30/2023
General Fund
REVENUES:
Licenses & Permits
332,443.00, 0.00, 338,500.00
Inter-Governmental Revenues
State Grants
50,000.00, 0.00, 50,000.00
State Shared Revenues
1,031,462.00, 0.00, 1,080,300.00
State Shared Revenues
80,000.00, 0.00, 50,000.00
Charges for Service
230,000.00, 0.00, 230,000.00
Fines and Forfeits
28,300.00, 0.00, 27,700.00
Miscellaneous
Rents
3,000.00, 0.00, 4,500.00
Reimbursements
10,500.00, 0.00, 20,000.00
Special Assessments
0.00, 0.00
Other Miscellaneous
10,000.00, 0.00, 3,000.00
Recreation Funds
3,000.00, 0.00, 5,500.00
Insurance Settlements
5,000.00, 0.00, 5,000.00
Sale of Surplus Equipment
2,000.00, 0.00, 3,000.00
Police Grants
25,000.00, 25,000.00
Transfers In
111,000.00, 0.00, 120,000.00
Loan Proceeds
0.00, 0.00, 0.00
Sale of Real Estate
150,000.00, 0.00, 0.00
Total Revenue From Other than Taxation
2,071,705.00, 0.00, 1,962,500.00
Balance at Beginning of Year
151,795.00, 0.00
Total from all sources other than taxation
2,223,500.00, 0.00, 1,962,500.00
Amount Necessary to be raised by Tax Levy
990,300.00, 0.00, 1,155,000.00
TOTAL AVAILABLE CASH AND ANTICIPATED REVENUE FROM ALL
3,213,800.00, 0.00, 3,117,500.00
EXPENDITURES:
EXECUTIVE:
BOARD’S DEPT:
Personnel Services
334,600.00, 448,000.00
Contractual Services
84,300.00, 74,300.00
Grants, Subsidies and Allocations
9,450.00, 8,350.0
Capital Outlay
3,500.00, 3,500.00
Total
453,250.00, 534,150.00
CITY CLERK’S DEPT:
Supplies
14,000.00, 11,000.00
Contractual Services
92,200.00, 90,500.00
Total
106,200.00, 101,500.00
PUBLIC SAFETY
POLICE DEPT:
Personnel Services
717,000.00, 640,700.00
Supplies
84,250.00, 73,250.00
Contractual Services
125,700.00, 99,500.00
Capital Outlay
22,000.00, 37,000.00
Police Grants
0.00, 0.00
Total
948,950.00, 0.00, 850,450.00
COURT DEPT:
Personnel Services
47,000.00, 0.00, 81,000.00
Supplies
4,450.00, 0.00, 6,950.00
Contractual Services
16,500.00, 0.00, 16,500.00
0.00
Total
67,950.00, 0.00, 104,450.00
FIRE DEPT:
Personnel Services
332,000.00, 0.00, 371,300.00
Supplies
64,750.00, 0.00, 58,250.00
Contractual Services
45,000.00, 0.00
Capital Outlay
73,000.00, 0.00, 73,000.00
0.00
Total
514,750.00, 0.00, 502,550.00
PUBLIC WORKS
ADMINISTRATION:
Personnel Services
85,600.00, 0.00, 70,800.00
Supplies
17,000.00, 0.00, 18,000.00
Contractual Services
32,000.00, 0.00, 30,000.00
Capital Outlay
22,000.00, 0.00, 14,000.00
Total
208,700.00, 0.00, 132,800.00
AIRPORT
Personnel Services
6,000.00, 6,000.00
Supplies
14,600.00, 17,600.00
Contractual Services
11,800.00, 11,800.00
Capital Outlay
7,500.00, 0.00, 7,500.00
39,900.00
Total
39,900.00, 0.00, 42,900.00
STREET DEPT:
Personnel Services
135,000.00, 0.00, 47,700.00
Supplies
86,000.00, 0.00, 76,000.00
Contractual Services
127,250.00, 0.00, 220,000.00
Capital Outlay
50,000.00, 0.00, 17,000.00
Total
398,250.00, 0.00, 360,700.00
SANITATION DEPT:
Personnel Services
74,000.00, 0.00, 86,100.00
Supplies
14,500.00, 0.00, 15,500.00
Contractual Services
193,000.00, 0.00, 193,000.00
Capital Outlay
5,000.00, 0.00, 5,000.00
Total
286,500.00, 0.00, 299,600.00
CULTURE & RECREATION
RECREATION DEPT:
Personnel Services
197,100.00, 0.00, 134,000.00
Supplies
31,500.00, 0.00
Contractual Services
28,500.00, 0.00
Capital Outlay
15,000, 0.00, 10,500.00
Total
272,100.00, 0.00, 144,500.00
LIBRARY:
Contractual Services
27,650.00, 29,650.00
Capital Outlay
4,000.00, 4,000.00
Total
31,650.00, 0.00, 33,650.00
ANIMAL CONTROL:
Personnel Services
5,300.00, 5,300.00
Contractual Services
8,100.00, 5,000.00
Total
13,400.00, 10,300.00
Transfer Out:
0.00, 0.00, 0.00
Total General Fund Expenditures
3,29,296.00, 0.00, 3,117,500.00
Balance at end of year
0.00, 0.00, 0.00
TOTAL EXPENDITURES & YEAR END BALANCE
3,291,296.00, 0.00, 3,117,500.00
Special Revenue Fund
REVENUES:
Inter-Governmental Revenues:
Federal Grants
201,000.00, 0.00, 201,000.00
State Shared Revenues
22,000.00, 0.00, 22,000.00
Motel Fees
15,000.00, 0.00, 15,000.00
ARPA
467,601.00
City Hall
330,000.00
Miscellaneous
0.00, 0.00, 0.00
Transfer In
0.00, 0.00, 0.00
Loan Proceeds
0.00, 0.00, 0.00
Total Revenue From Other Than Taxation
238,000.00, 0.00, 1,035,601.00
Balance at Beginning of Year
35,000.00, 22,725.00
TOTAL AVAILABLE CASH AND ANTICIPATED REVENUE FROM ALL SOURCE
273,000.00, 0.00, 1,058,326.00
EXPENDITURES:
DEBT SERVICE-Fire Dept.
25,000.00, 25,000.00
DEBT SERVICE-Recreation
0.00, 0.00, 0.00
DEBT SERVICE-Street
222,275.00, 225,275.00
PUBLIC WORKS
Capital Outlay
0.00, 0.00, 0.00
ARPA FUNDS
467,601.00
PUBLIC SAFETY
POLICE DEPT
Supplies
0.00, 0.00
Capital Outlay
0.00, 0.00, 0.00
HOMELAND SECURITY
Equipment
0.00, 0.00, 0.00
FIRE DEPT
Capital Outlay
0.00, 0.00, 0.00
CONSERVATION, URBAN & ECONOMIC DEV.
Capital Outlay(HOME)-Total
0.00, 0.00, 0.00
Capital Outlay(CDBG PF)
0.00, 0.00, 0.00
CAPITAL PROJECTS
City Hall
80,000.00, 0.00, 330,000.00
RECREATION
Capital Outlay-Total
0.00
0.00
Transfer Out:
0.00, 0.00
0.00
Total Expenditures
0.00
Balance at End of Year
330,275.00, 0.00, 1,047,876.00
TOTAL EXPENDITURES AND YEAR END BALANCE
-57,275.00, 10,450.00
273,000.00, 0.00, 1,058,326.00
Debt Service Fund
REVENUES:
Inter-Governmental Revenues
State Shared Revenues
8,000.00,8,000.00
Miscellaneous
5,000.00, 0.00, 5,000.00
Street Paving
135,250.00
Transfer In
Total Revenue From Other Than Taxation
13,000.00, 0.00, 148,250.00
Balance at Beginning of Year
98,000.00
Total From All Sources Other Than Taxation
111,000.00, 0.00, 148,250.00
Amount Necessary to be Raised by Tax Levy
75,750.00, 0.00, 75,750.00
TOTAL AVAILABLE CASH AND ANTICIPATED REVENUE FROM ALL
186,750.00, 0.00, 224,000.00
EXPENDITURES:
Debt Service - Sewer Bonds
0.00, 109,800.00
Paving Bond Issue
210,000.00, 0.00, 224,000.00
Total Debt Service Expenditures
210,000.00, 0.00, 333,800.00
Balance at End of Year
210,000.00, 0.00, 224,000.00
-23,250.00
TOTAL EXPENDITURES AND YEAR END BALANCE
186,750.00, 224,000.00
WATER & SEWER FUND
REVENUES:
Charges for Sales & Services
Miscellaneous
892,866.00, 0.00, 1,038,866.00
Reimbursements
8,000.00, 0.00, 8,000.00
Loan
100.00, 0.00, 100.00
Proceeds of Bond Issue
0.00, 0.00, 0.00
SAP Grant
0.00, 0.00, 0.00
Transfer In: (SMLPC)
0.00, 0.00, 0.00
Total Revenue From Other Than Taxation
0.00
Balance at Beginning of Year
901,266.00, 1,046.966.00
330,684.00, 0.00, 330,684.00
TOTAL AVAILABLE CASH AND ANTICIPATED REVENUE FROM ALL
1,231,950.00, 1,377,650.00
EXPENDITURES:
WATER DEPT
Personnel
222,500.00, 233,200.00
Supplies
90,500.00, 84,000.00
Contractual Services
184,900.00, 185,900.00
Capital Outlay
134,000.00, 134,000.00
Total
631,900.00, 0.00, 637,100.00
SEWER DEPT
Personnel
105,700.00, 130,400.00
Supplies
66,500.00, 66,500.00
Contractual Services
104,000.00, 104,000.00
Capital Outlay
27,000.00, 27,000.00
Total
303,200.00, 0.00, 327,900.00
DEBT SERVICE-WATER RUS
49,000.00, 49,000.00
DEBT SERVICE- WATER PLANT A
48,000.00, 48,000.00
DEBT SERVICE- SEWER OLD BON
0.00, 0.00
DEBT SERVICE - SEWER PROJECT
66,000, 66,000
TOTAL DEBT SB
163,000.00, 163,000.00
Transfer Out
0.00, 0.00
Total Expenditures
982,000.00, 0.00, 1,128,000.00
Balance at End of Year
249,950.00, 0.00, 249,950.00
TOTAL EXPENDITURES AND YEAR END BALANCE
1,231,950, 0.00, 1,377,950.00
Publish Date: September 21, 2022