TOWN OF DECATUR
GENERAL FUND
Budget of Revenues and
Expenditures For the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2023
Receipts
License & Permits $2,500
Intergovernmental Revenues:
Federal Grants $ -
Federal Shared Program
Federal Payments in Lieu of Taxes
State Grants $ -
State Shared Revenue
Sales Tax $163,000
Road & Bridges $31,500
Charges for Governmental Services Garbage Revenue $105,000
Fines and Forfeits $25,000
Miscellaneous
Interest $1,000
Franchise Fees $76,000
Other Revenue $25,600
Added Income
Transfers $5,000
Non-Revenue Receipts
Total from all sources, other than taxation $434,600
Beginning Cash and Investment Balance $763,676
Total receipts other than Ad Valorem Tax $1,198,276
Amount to be raised by Ad Valorem Tax $260,000
Total from all Sources $1,458,276
Disbursements
City Hall
Personnel Services $117,953
Supplies $ 6,750
Contractual Services $84,530
Capital Outlay $3,000
Transfer to Fire Depart Fund
$19,100
Total $231,333
Police
Personnel Services $327,262
Supplies $42,809
Contractual Services $55,331
Capital Outlay $51,828
Total $477,230
Streets
Personnel Services $85,254
Supplies $69,632
Contractual Services $174,756
Capital Outlay $129,002
Total $458,643
Board Council Department
Grants, Subsidies and Allocations
Transfers
Other Functions (Debt Service)
Cap Loan $20,002
Total $20,002
Total Disbursements $1,187,209
Ending Fund Balance $271,067
Total Disbursement and Ending Balance $1,458,276
TOWN OF DECATUR
Water & Sewer Fund
Budget of Revenues and
Expenditures For the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2023
Revenues
Intergovernmental Revenues:
Federal Grants
State Grants
State Grants MDA
State Shared Revenue
Charges for Governmental Services
Water and Sewer $450,000
Added Income
Miscellaneous
Interest
Other $12,300
Transfers
Total Revenue $462,300
Beginning Cash and Investment Balance $968,642
Total from all Sources $1,430,942
Disbursements
Water & Sewer
Personnel Services $215,064
Supplies $89,133
Contractual Services $170,677
Capital Outlay $69,000
Total $543,873
Board Council Department
Grants, Subsidies and Allocations
Transfers
Other functions
Rural Bond Fund $-
Great Southern $43,076
Allocations (Escrow) $3,312
Total Disbursements $46,388
Lagoon Savings $61,000
Tank Painting Program $60,000
Meter Deposits $63,936
Restricted for Debt Service
$73,112
Water Fund $482,632
Ending Fund Balance $840,680
Total Disbursement and Ending Balance $1,430,942
TOWN OF DECATUR
Fire Rebate Fund
Budget of Revenues and
Expenditures For the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2023
Receipts
Intergovernmental Revenues:
State Rebate Funds $9,000
Newton County Rebate Funds $10,000
Newton County Protection Funds
State Fire Protection
State Grants
County Grant
Forestry Grant
Charges for Governmental Services
Miscellaneous
Interest
Donation
Other - Loan
Transfers (From Town Hall)
Total Revenue Receipt $19,000
Beginning Cash and Investment Balance $4,496
Total from all Sources $23,496
Disbursements
Fire
Personnel Services
Supplies
Contractual Services
Capital Outlay
Total $-
Debt Service
Total Disbursements $5,000
Ending Fund Balance $18,496
Total Disbursement and Ending Balance $23,496
TOWN OF DECATUR
Fire Protection Fund
Budget of Revenues and
Expenditures For the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2023
Receipts
Intergovernmental Revenues:
Newton County Protection Funds $4,700
State Fire Protection
County Grant
Forestry Grant
Charges for Governmental Services
Miscellaneous
Interest $50
Donations $300
Other - Loan
Transfers (From Town Hall) $19,100
Total Receipt Revenue $24,150
Beginning Cash and Investment Balance $24,800
Total from all Sources $48,950
Disbursements
Fire
Personnel Services $315
Supplies $11,682
Contractual Services $25,730
Capital Outlay $-
Total $37,727
Debt Service $5,000
Total Disbursements $42,727
Ending Fund Balance $6,223
Total Disbursement and Ending Balance $48,950
TOWN OF DECATUR
Cemetery Fund
Budget of Revenues and
Expenditures For the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2023
Revenue
Donations $220
Maintenance Fees $3,000
Interest $-
Plot Sales $500
Total Revenue Receipts $3,720
Beginning Cash and Investment Balance $30,365
Total from all Sources $34,085
Disbursements
Cemetery
Personnel Services $-
Supplies $-
Contractual Services $8,060
Capital Outlay $-
Total $8,060
Total Disbursements $8,060
Ending Fund Balance $26,025
Total Disbursement and Ending Balance $34,085
TOWN OF DECATUR
Special Police Funds
Budget of Revenues and
Expenditures For the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2023
Receipt
Police Seized Money $1,000
Interest $ -
Total Revenue Receipts $1,000
Beginning Cash and Investment Balance $11,033
Total from all Sources $12,033
Disbursements
Police
Personnel Services $-
Supplies $-
Contractual Services $3,000
Capital Outlay $-
Total $3,000
Total Disbursements $3,000
Ending Fund Balance $9,033
Total Disbursement and Ending Balance $12,033
TOWN OF DECATUR
Street Improvement Fund
Budget of Revenues and
Expenditures For the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2023
Receipts
Ad Valorem 3 mils $22,500
Road & Bridge 3 mils $2,700
Charges for Governmental Services
Garbage Revenue $39,000
Grants
Small Muni Grant
Miscellaneous
Interest $-
Other Revenue $-
Transfers
Total Receipts $64,200
Beginning Cash and Investment Balance $193,566
Total from all Sources $257,766
Street Improvements
Personnel Services $-
Supplies $4,000
Contractual Services $2,000
Capital Outlay $189,000
Total $195,000
Transfers
Other Functions (Debt Service)
Street Improvement $-
Total Disbursements $95,000
Ending Fund Balance $62,766
Total Disbursement and Ending Balance $257,766
TOWN OF DECATUR
Infrastructure Fund
Budget of Revenues and
Expenditures For the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2023
Receipts
State Revenue $34,000
Grants
Small Muni Grant
Miscellaneous
Interest $-
Other Revenue $ -
Transfers
Total Receipts $34,000
Beginning Cash and Investment Balance $100,297
Total from all Sources $134,297
Disbursements
Street Improvements
Personnel Services $-
Supplies $-
Contractual Services $ -
Capital Outlay $100,000
Total $100,000
Transfers
Total
Total Disbursements 100,000
Ending Fund Balance $34,297 Total Disbursement and Ending Balance $134,297
TOWN OF DECATUR
Grants Fund
Budget of Revenues and
ExpendituresFor the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2023
Receipts
Grants
Small Muni Grant
CBDG
Sec 592
Other Grants
Miscellaneous
Interest $-
Other Revenue $-
Transfers
SMG Capex-Streets
Total Receipts $-
Beginning Cash and Investment Balance $ 3,917
Total from all Sources $3,917
Disbursements
Grant Funds
Personnel Services $-
Supplies $-
Contractual Services $-
Capital Outlay $-
Total $-
Transfer
Total Disbursements $-
Ending Fund Balance $3,917Total Disbursement and Ending Balance $3,917
Publish Date: September 21, 2022