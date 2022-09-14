TOWN OF DECATUR

GENERAL FUND

Budget of Revenues and

Expenditures For the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2023

Receipts

License & Permits $2,500

Intergovernmental Revenues:

Federal Grants $ -

Federal Shared Program

Federal Payments in Lieu of Taxes

State Grants $ -

State Shared Revenue

Sales Tax $163,000

Road & Bridges $31,500

Charges for Governmental Services Garbage Revenue $105,000

Fines and Forfeits $25,000

Miscellaneous

Interest $1,000

Franchise Fees $76,000

Other Revenue $25,600

Added Income

Transfers $5,000

Non-Revenue Receipts

Total from all sources, other than taxation $434,600

Beginning Cash and Investment Balance $763,676

Total receipts other than Ad Valorem Tax $1,198,276

Amount to be raised by Ad Valorem Tax $260,000

Total from all Sources $1,458,276

Disbursements

City Hall

Personnel Services $117,953

Supplies $ 6,750

Contractual Services $84,530

Capital Outlay $3,000

Transfer to Fire Depart Fund

$19,100

Total $231,333

Police

Personnel Services $327,262

Supplies $42,809

Contractual Services $55,331

Capital Outlay $51,828

Total $477,230

Streets

Personnel Services $85,254

Supplies $69,632

Contractual Services $174,756

Capital Outlay $129,002

Total $458,643

Board Council Department

Grants, Subsidies and Allocations

Transfers

Other Functions (Debt Service)

Cap Loan $20,002

Total $20,002

Total Disbursements $1,187,209

Ending Fund Balance $271,067

Total Disbursement and Ending Balance $1,458,276

TOWN OF DECATUR

Water & Sewer Fund

Budget of Revenues and

Expenditures For the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2023

Revenues

Intergovernmental Revenues:

Federal Grants

State Grants

State Grants MDA

State Shared Revenue

Charges for Governmental Services

Water and Sewer $450,000

Added Income

Miscellaneous

Interest

Other $12,300

Transfers

Total Revenue $462,300

Beginning Cash and Investment Balance $968,642

Total from all Sources $1,430,942

Disbursements

Water & Sewer

Personnel Services $215,064

Supplies $89,133

Contractual Services $170,677

Capital Outlay $69,000

Total $543,873

Board Council Department

Grants, Subsidies and Allocations

Transfers

Other functions

Rural Bond Fund $-

Great Southern $43,076

Allocations (Escrow) $3,312

Total Disbursements $46,388

Lagoon Savings $61,000

Tank Painting Program $60,000

Meter Deposits $63,936

Restricted for Debt Service

$73,112

Water Fund $482,632

Ending Fund Balance $840,680

Total Disbursement and Ending Balance $1,430,942

TOWN OF DECATUR

Fire Rebate Fund

Budget of Revenues and

Expenditures For the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2023

Receipts

Intergovernmental Revenues:

State Rebate Funds $9,000

Newton County Rebate Funds $10,000

Newton County Protection Funds

State Fire Protection

State Grants

County Grant

Forestry Grant

Charges for Governmental Services

Miscellaneous

Interest

Donation

Other - Loan

Transfers (From Town Hall)

Total Revenue Receipt $19,000

Beginning Cash and Investment Balance $4,496

Total from all Sources $23,496

Disbursements

Fire

Personnel Services

Supplies

Contractual Services

Capital Outlay

Total $-

Debt Service

Total Disbursements $5,000

Ending Fund Balance $18,496

Total Disbursement and Ending Balance $23,496

TOWN OF DECATUR

Fire Protection Fund

Budget of Revenues and

Expenditures For the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2023

Receipts

Intergovernmental Revenues:

Newton County Protection Funds $4,700

State Fire Protection

County Grant

Forestry Grant

Charges for Governmental Services

Miscellaneous

Interest $50

Donations $300

Other - Loan

Transfers (From Town Hall) $19,100

Total Receipt Revenue $24,150

Beginning Cash and Investment Balance $24,800

Total from all Sources $48,950

Disbursements

Fire

Personnel Services $315

Supplies $11,682

Contractual Services $25,730

Capital Outlay $-

Total $37,727

Debt Service $5,000

Total Disbursements $42,727

Ending Fund Balance $6,223

Total Disbursement and Ending Balance $48,950

TOWN OF DECATUR

Cemetery Fund

Budget of Revenues and

Expenditures For the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2023

Revenue

Donations $220

Maintenance Fees $3,000

Interest $-

Plot Sales $500

Total Revenue Receipts $3,720

Beginning Cash and Investment Balance $30,365

Total from all Sources $34,085

Disbursements

Cemetery

Personnel Services $-

Supplies $-

Contractual Services $8,060

Capital Outlay $-

Total $8,060

Total Disbursements $8,060

Ending Fund Balance $26,025

Total Disbursement and Ending Balance $34,085

TOWN OF DECATUR

Special Police Funds

Budget of Revenues and

Expenditures For the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2023

Receipt

Police Seized Money $1,000

Interest $ -

Total Revenue Receipts $1,000

Beginning Cash and Investment Balance $11,033

Total from all Sources $12,033

Disbursements

Police

Personnel Services $-

Supplies $-

Contractual Services $3,000

Capital Outlay $-

Total $3,000

Total Disbursements $3,000

Ending Fund Balance $9,033

Total Disbursement and Ending Balance $12,033

TOWN OF DECATUR

Street Improvement Fund

Budget of Revenues and

Expenditures For the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2023

Receipts

Ad Valorem 3 mils $22,500

Road & Bridge 3 mils $2,700

Charges for Governmental Services

Garbage Revenue $39,000

Grants

Small Muni Grant

Miscellaneous

Interest $-

Other Revenue $-

Transfers

Total Receipts $64,200

Beginning Cash and Investment Balance $193,566

Total from all Sources $257,766

Street Improvements

Personnel Services $-

Supplies $4,000

Contractual Services $2,000

Capital Outlay $189,000

Total $195,000

Transfers

Other Functions (Debt Service)

Street Improvement $-

Total Disbursements $95,000

Ending Fund Balance $62,766

Total Disbursement and Ending Balance $257,766

TOWN OF DECATUR

Infrastructure Fund

Budget of Revenues and

Expenditures For the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2023

Receipts

State Revenue $34,000

Grants

Small Muni Grant

Miscellaneous

Interest $-

Other Revenue $ -

Transfers

Total Receipts $34,000

Beginning Cash and Investment Balance $100,297

Total from all Sources $134,297

Disbursements

Street Improvements

Personnel Services $-

Supplies $-

Contractual Services $ -

Capital Outlay $100,000

Total $100,000

Transfers

Total

Total Disbursements 100,000

Ending Fund Balance $34,297 Total Disbursement and Ending Balance $134,297

TOWN OF DECATUR

Grants Fund

Budget of Revenues and

ExpendituresFor the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2023

Receipts

Grants

Small Muni Grant

CBDG

Sec 592

Other Grants

Miscellaneous

Interest $-

Other Revenue $-

Transfers

SMG Capex-Streets

Total Receipts $-

Beginning Cash and Investment Balance $ 3,917

Total from all Sources $3,917

Disbursements

Grant Funds

Personnel Services $-

Supplies $-

Contractual Services $-

Capital Outlay $-

Total $-

Transfer

Total Disbursements $-

Ending Fund Balance $3,917Total Disbursement and Ending Balance $3,917

Publish Date: September 21, 2022