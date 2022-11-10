IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY
THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
IN RE: A.L.K.
A MINOR
NANCY J. WILKERSON
PLAINTIFF
VS.
CIVIL ACTION, FILE NO. 21-112
OLIVIA KELLER
DEFENDANT
SUMMON BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
COUNTY OF LAUDERDALE
TO: CAMERON PETERSON
Address and post office unknown
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been made a Defendant in the suit file in this Court by Plaintiff seeking the custody of the minor child, A.L.K., a female child, born on June 14, 2020, to Olivia Keller at Anderson Hospital in Meridian, Mississippi.
You are summoned to appear and defend against the Complaint for Custody filed against you in this action on the 4th day of November, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. in the Chancery Court of Newton County, Mississippi located in Decatur, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgment will be entered against for the money or other things demanded in the Complaint.
You are not required to file an answer or other pleadings, but you may do so if you desire.
ISSUED under my hand and seal of said Court, this the 16th day of September 2022.
GEORGE T. HAYES
CHANCERY CLERK OF
NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
BY: Chrissie Buffington, D.C
.STEPHEN P. WILSON
MSB No. 101219
Attorney at Law
P.O. Box 2809
2418 - 9th Street
Meridian, MS 39302-2809
(601) 696-4400 Tel
(601) 696-4455 Fax
Email:
attorneystephenwilson@gmail.com
Publish Dates: September 21, September 28 & October 5, 2022