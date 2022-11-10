IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

IN RE: A.L.K.

A MINOR

NANCY J. WILKERSON

PLAINTIFF

VS.

CIVIL ACTION, FILE NO. 21-112

OLIVIA KELLER

DEFENDANT

SUMMON BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF LAUDERDALE

TO: CAMERON PETERSON

Address and post office unknown

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

You have been made a Defendant in the suit file in this Court by Plaintiff seeking the custody of the minor child, A.L.K., a female child, born on June 14, 2020, to Olivia Keller at Anderson Hospital in Meridian, Mississippi.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the Complaint for Custody filed against you in this action on the 4th day of November, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. in the Chancery Court of Newton County, Mississippi located in Decatur, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgment will be entered against for the money or other things demanded in the Complaint.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleadings, but you may do so if you desire.

ISSUED under my hand and seal of said Court, this the 16th day of September 2022.

GEORGE T. HAYES

CHANCERY CLERK OF

NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

BY: Chrissie Buffington, D.C

.STEPHEN P. WILSON

MSB No. 101219

Attorney at Law

P.O. Box 2809

2418 - 9th Street

Meridian, MS 39302-2809

(601) 696-4400 Tel

(601) 696-4455 Fax

Email:

attorneystephenwilson@gmail.com

Publish Dates: September 21, September 28 & October 5, 2022