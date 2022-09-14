A RESOLUTION LEVYING THIRTY SIX (36) MILLS OF AD VALOREM

TAX UPON ALL TAXABLE PROPERTY WITHIN THE CITY OF UNION, NEWTON AND NESHOBA COUNTIES, MISSISSIPPI

WHEREAS, it appears that the assessment of the valuation of property within the City of Union, Mississippi has been made, and it is necessary, by law, to levy taxes for the fiscal year next succeeding.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE MAYOR AND BOARD OF ALDERMEN OF THE CITY OF UNION, NEWTON AND NESHOBA COUNTIES, MISSISSIPPI as follows:

SECTION 1: There is hereby levied a Thirty (30) mills ad valorem tax upon all taxable property within the City of Union, Mississippi, to be used for the General Fund for the fiscal year next succeeding, for all lawful purposes.

SECTION 2: There is hereby levied a one (1) mill ad valorem tax upon all taxable property within the City of Union, Mississippi to be used for the support, upkeep and maintenance of the Union Public Library for the fiscal year next succeeding for all lawful purposes.

SECTION 3: There is hereby levied a five (5) mill ad valorem tax upon all taxable property within the City of Union, Mississippi to be used for street improvements in the City of Union for the fiscal year next succeeding for all lawful purposes.

After due consideration of said matter, it was put to a roll call vote and the vote of the Aldermen were as follows:

Alderman Paul Lowery voted Nay

Alderman Robert Blount voted Aye

Alderman Billy McCune voted Aye

Alderman Harvey Hickmon voted Nay

Alderman Ricky Sistrunk voted Aye

The resolution receiving a vote of three (3) Ayes and two (2) Nays, the majority vote of all Aldermen present was in the affirmative and the Mayor declared the Resolution passed and approved on this the 12th day of September 2022.

CITY OF UNION

BRADLEY W. CAPPS

MAYOR

ATTEST:

TAMMY K. FERGUSON

CLERK

CERTIFICATE

I, Tammy K. Ferguson, the duly appointed and acting Clerk of the City of Union, Mississippi, do hereby certify that the above and foregoing is a true and correct copy of a resolution passed by the Mayor and Board of Aldermen of the City of Union, Mississippi, in the regular meeting held on September 12, 2022, as same appears in Minute Book O, at Page No. 86 of the records in my office.

TAMMY K. FERGUSON

CLERK OF THE

CITY OF UNION, MISSISSIPPI

Publish Date: September 21, 2022