RESOLUTION FIXING TAX LEVY
FOR THE TOWN OF DECATUR, NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
AND DIRECTING NOTICE
TO TAXPAYERS
NOW THEREFORE, IT IS RESOLVED by the Mayor and Board of Alderman of the Town of Decatur, Mississippi, that the millage rate for the fiscal year 2022-2023 be as follows:
For General Revenue purposes and for General Improvements 34.75 mills
For Volunteer Fire Department
0.25 mills
For maintenance and construction of roads 3.00 mills
Total 38.00 mills
RESOLVED, this the 15th day of September, 2022.
/s/ Max Anderson
Max Anderson, Mayor
ATTEST: /s/ Tanya Tanner
Tanya Tanner, City Clerk
Publish Date: September 21, 2022