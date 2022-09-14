RESOLUTION FIXING TAX LEVY

FOR THE TOWN OF DECATUR, NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

AND DIRECTING NOTICE

TO TAXPAYERS

NOW THEREFORE, IT IS RESOLVED by the Mayor and Board of Alderman of the Town of Decatur, Mississippi, that the millage rate for the fiscal year 2022-2023 be as follows:

For General Revenue purposes and for General Improvements 34.75 mills

For Volunteer Fire Department

0.25 mills

For maintenance and construction of roads 3.00 mills

Total 38.00 mills

RESOLVED, this the 15th day of September, 2022.

/s/ Max Anderson

Max Anderson, Mayor

ATTEST: /s/ Tanya Tanner

Tanya Tanner, City Clerk

Publish Date: September 21, 2022