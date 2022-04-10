PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

IMPLEMENTATION HEARING

The City of Newton was recently the recipient of a grant from the Mississippi Development Authority, Community Incentives Division, through funding made available by the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Public Facilities Program. A public hearing will be held at Newton City Hall, 9419 Eastside Drive Ext., Newton, MS, on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at 5:15 p.m.

The purpose of this hearing is to provide citizens with information regarding progress of the activities undertaken through the CDBG Program and to receive citizen input concerning that progress.

All comments are welcome and must be submitted in writing. The location for this hearing is accessible to persons with a disability. If a translator is needed for non-English speaking persons, please contact City Clerk Charlene Evans at 601-683-6181 at least three (3) days prior to the meeting in an effort to accommodate this request.

The City of Newton does not discriminate on the basis of disability in the admissions or access to, or treatment or employment in, its programs and activities.

Publish Date: September 28, 2022