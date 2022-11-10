Public Notice of Invitation to Bid on Sixteenth

Section Land

The Newton County School District will be accepting sealed bids on the following:

16-7-13

FOREST LAND LOCATED 640 acres more or less.

You are hereby notified that sealed bids to lease the lands described above for hunting & fishing rights for a period of 5 years may be submitted in the Office of the Superintendent of Education, 15305 Hwy 15, Decatur, MS 39327, no later than 10:00 a.m. on October 10, 2022. The sealed bids will be opened at 6:00 p.m. on the 10th of October, 2022 or as soon as possible thereafter. The minimum bid is $8.00 per acre. The Board of Education has the right to reject any and all bids received.

Newton County School District

J.O. Amis

Superintendent of Education

Publish Dates: September 28

& October 5, 2022