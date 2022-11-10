PUBLIC NOTICE OF INVITATION TO BID FOR HUNTING AND

FISHING LEASE ON SIXTEENTH SECTION LANDS

To all persons interested in the following described Forest Lands in Newton County, Mississippi, towit:

Section 16, Township 6 North, Range 10 East

The N 1/2 of the section, less and except a farm residential lease held by Sandra Powell and Donald Dennis, containing 8.00 acres being part of the N 1/2 of N 1/2 of NE 1/4 of NE 1/4, less and except a residential lease to Kenneth Powell & Melissa Powell, containing 0.74 acres. The total acreage advertised for public bid consist of 297.00 acres, more or less, Newton County, Mississippi

You are hereby notified that sealed bid to lease the lands described above for a Hunting & Fishing rights only for a period of 5 years may be filed with the Superintendent of Education located at 205 School Street, Newton, Mississippi 39345, or send your sealed bid by mail to Newton Municipal School District, 205 School Street, Newton, Mississippi 39345, on or before 4:00 P.M. on the 10th day of October 2022. The sealed bids shall be submitted for the ENTIRE PARCEL and must include 100% of the amount bid for that parcel. This amount will be refunded if not the highest bid. The sealed bids submitted will be opened at 5:30 P.M. on the 10th day of October 2022, or as soon as possible thereafter. The Board reserves the right to reduce the term or reject any and all bids less than $8.00 per acre but if any bid is accepted, the Board will award said Hunting & Fishing Lease to the highest bidder in the manner provided by law.

Newton Municipal School District

Dr. Glenda Nickson

Superintendent

Publish Dates: September 28

& October 5, 2022