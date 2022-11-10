Public Notice

Mississippi Environmental Quality Permit Board

La Z Boy, Inc – Plant 21 (“La-Z-Boy”), located at 9482 Eastside Drive Extension, in Newton, MS, (601) 683-3354, has applied to the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) for the following permitting action: Renewal of the Synthetic Minor Operating Permit (SMOP) (Air Ref. No. 1980-00010). The applicant's operations fall within SIC Codes 2499 (Wood Products, Not Elsewhere Classified) and 2519 (Household Furniture, Not Elsewhere Classified). La-Z-Boy is an existing facility that manufactures components for upholstered furniture from plywood and other wood materials. The facility has proposed adding one (1) natural gas-fired heater to heat treat wood pallets but has not proposed any other significant permit changes. The facility’s uncontrolled potential-to-emit particulate matter less than 10 microns (µm) in diameter (PM10) is less than the applicable Title V threshold of 100 tons per year (tpy). However, since these emissions vary based on the overall material throughput, La-Z-Boy must continue to operate the air emission control equipment to ensure that their synthetic minor status is maintained.

A Permit Review Summary has been prepared that contains a discussion of the decision-making that went into the development of the permit and provides the permitting authority, the public, and other government bodies a record of the technical issues surrounding issuance of the permit. The Permit Review Summary also addresses any changes to emissions resulting from any modification of the facility.

The staff of the Permit Board has developed this draft permit based on information submitted to the Permit Board by the applicant, appropriate State and Federal agencies and other interested parties. The staff of the Permit Board is soliciting all relative information pertaining to the proposed activity, including public comment, to ensure that the final staff recommendation on the draft permit complies with all State and Federal regulations. Public review and comment on the draft permit and supporting documentation is an important element in the staff evaluation and resulting recommendation to the Permit Board. The draft permit conditions have been developed to ensure compliance with all State and Federal regulations but are subject to change based on information received as a result of public participation.

Persons wishing to comment upon or object to the proposed determinations are invited to submit comments in writing to Ivelina Pilgrim at https://www.mdeq.ms.gov/pilgrim-ivelina/ or to the Permit Board address shown above no later than November 4, 2022. All comments received by this date will be considered in the formulation of final determinations regarding the application. A public hearing will be held if the Permit Board finds a significant degree of public interest in the proposed permit. Persons wishing to request a public hearing may do so by submitting that request in writing to Ivelina Pilgrim at https://www.mdeq.ms.gov/pilgrim-ivelina/ or to the Permit Board address shown above. The Permit Board is limited in the scope of its analysis to environmental impact. Any comments relative to zoning or economic and social impacts are within the jurisdiction of local zoning and planning authorities and should be addressed to them.

Additional details about the application, including a copy of the draft permit, are available by writing or calling the Public Records Request Officer at the above Permit Board address and telephone number or by completing the form at the following website: https://www.mdeq.ms.gov/about-mdeq/public-records-request/public-record…; Additionally, a copy of the draft permit and Permit Review Summary may be found on the MDEQ’s website at: https://opc.deq.state.ms.us/publicnotice.aspx. This information is also available for review at the office of the MDEQ at the Permit Board address shown above during normal business hours. Please bring the foregoing to the attention of persons whom you know will be interested.

Publish Date: October 5, 2022