NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters testamentary were issued on September 26, 2022 by the Chancery Court of Newton County, Mississippi to the undersigned upon the Estate of Albert Langdon Barber, Deceased, in Civil Action, File No. 22-00098-RML. Notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against this estate to present your claims to the clerk of this court for probate and registration according to law within ninety days after the first publication of this notice or they will be forever barred.
This the 27th day of September 2022.
Gayla Barber Gartman
and Gary Albert Barber
Executors
Hampton W. Glover, III
Glover, Young, Hammack, Walton & Simmons, PLLC
Post Office Box 5514
Meridian, Mississippi 39302-5514
601-693-1301
MSBN 8313
Publish Dates: October 5,
October 12 & October 19, 2022