NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters testamentary were issued on September 26, 2022 by the Chancery Court of Newton County, Mississippi to the undersigned upon the Estate of Albert Langdon Barber, Deceased, in Civil Action, File No. 22-00098-RML. Notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against this estate to present your claims to the clerk of this court for probate and registration according to law within ninety days after the first publication of this notice or they will be forever barred.

This the 27th day of September 2022.

Gayla Barber Gartman

and Gary Albert Barber

Executors

Hampton W. Glover, III

Glover, Young, Hammack, Walton & Simmons, PLLC

Post Office Box 5514

Meridian, Mississippi 39302-5514

601-693-1301

MSBN 8313

Publish Dates: October 5,

October 12 & October 19, 2022