REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

East Central Planning and Development District (ECPDD) hereby requests proposals for liability, uninsured motorist, and physical damage insurance on vehicles providing transportation for the elderly and other district vehicles as well as coverage for non-owned autos.

The district is seeking a minimum of $1,000,000 liability insurance coverage (combined single limit) for personal injury and property damage on seven (7) mini-buses and twelve (12) compact cars. The district desires a $250 deductible for specified perils or comprehensive coverage and a $1,000 deductible on collision. The District will consider other deductibles, but would prefer a quote on the amount stated. The District also desires a minimum of $75,000 uninsured motorist coverage.

Proposals should include the following significant information for consideration in the selection process: cost; insurance guide rating; types of deductibles and physical damage coverage options available; accessibility and quality of claims services.

The final award will be made to the proposer whose proposal will be most advantageous to ECPDD, price and other factors considered. ECPDD reserves the right to reject any and all proposals.

Proposals should be submitted to ECPDD at the following address by October 28, 2022.

INSURANCE PROPOSALS

c/o Rosie Coleman

ECPDD

Post Office Box 499

Newton, Mississippi 39345

For additional specific information, please contact Rosie Coleman at (601) 683-2007, in Newton, Mississippi.

Publish Dates: October 12

& October 19, 2022