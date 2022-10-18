PUBLIC NOTICE OF APPLICATION

FOR SPECIAL EXCEPTION

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing before the BUILDING INSPECTOR of the City of Newton, Mississippi will be held on October 27, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. at the City Hall in Newton, Mississippi for the purpose of hearing the application of Norman Thompson for a Mobile Home on: Special Exception under Ordinance A-79 of said Municipality concerning the placement of a Mobile Home:

Commence at the SW corner of the SE ¼ of the NE ¼ of Section 33, T6N, R11E, City of Newton, Newton County, Mississippi, and run thence North, 680.89 feet; thence East, 327.49 feet to the point of beginning. Thence run South 88° 31’00” East, 186.98 feet; thence North 08° 17’ 19” East, 489.83 feet to the South right-of-way line of Railroad Street: thence North 86° 17’ 29” West, 250.12 feet along the South right-of-way line of Railroad Street, thence South 00° 55 00” West, 496.11 feet to the point of beginning. The herein described property contains 2.47 acres, more or less, and is situated in the SE ¼ of the NE ¼ of Section 33, T6N, R11E, City of Newton, Newton County, Mississippi.

All interested persons are hereby notified that they may appear in person or by agent or attorney at said hearing to present any all comments, objections, or remonstrance pertaining to the application to be considered thereat, which said application requests the placement of a mobile home: Because at this time the applicant is unable to purchase a new home buying a trailer and placing it at this location will permit her to have a reasonable living accommodation.

Witness my signature, this the 5th day of October, 2022.

Ron Davis

Building Inspector

Publish Date: October 12, 2022