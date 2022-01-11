IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF TERRELL RILEY, DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 16-121
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration having been granted on the 28th day of April, 2016, by the Chancery Court of Newton County to the undersigned, Shirley Riley, as Administratrix of the Estate of Terrell Riley, Deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present such claims to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days of the date of the first publication of this Notice or they will be forever barred.
This the 6th day of October 2022.
SHIRLEY RILEY
By: /s/ William S. Kellum
William S. Kellum
OF COUNSEL:
William S. Kellum, MSB# 101898
Kellum Law Firm
1438 North State Street
Jackson, Mississippi 39202
Telephone: 601-969-2709
Facsimile: 662-524-3530
Email: bill@kellumlawfirmpc.com
Publish Dates: October 12,
October 19 & October 26, 2022