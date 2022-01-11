STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF NEWTON

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF FANNIE RUTH WILLIAMS

DECEASED

Letters of Administration having been granted on the 5th day of October, 2022, by the Chancery Court of Newton County, Mississippi, to the undersigned, upon the Estate of Fannie Ruth Williams, deceased, late of Newton County, Mississippi, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration, according to law, within ninety days from the date this Notice is first published or they will be forever barred.

This the 5th day of October, 2022.

/s/ Michael Williams

Administrator

Publish Dates: October 12,

October 19 & October 26, 2022