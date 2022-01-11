STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF NEWTON

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JOYCE NICHOLSON

DECEASED

Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 28th day of September, 2022, by the Chancery Court of Newton County, Mississippi, to the undersigned, upon the Estate of Joyce Nicholson, deceased, late of Newton County, Mississippi, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration, according to law, within ninety days from the date this Notice is first published or they will be forever barred.

This the 4th day of October, 2022.

/s/ Christopher Yochim,

Executor of the Estate of

Joyce Nicholson, deceased

Publish Dates: October 12,

October 19 & October 26, 2022